E1 Sports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

E1 Sports qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester following 7-3 and 7-5 victories against w7m esports. Willian "Stk" Gonçalves was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38 and a KD of 25-18 (+7)

Following the team's victory, E1 Sports will compete in the region's grand finals as they will have to defeat FaZe Clan to get Brazil's first seed at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. However, the Six Invitational 2024 finalists are the favorites as they are yet to lose a match this season after going flawless in the regular phase and defeating FURIA Esports earlier today.

Alongside Black Dragons, E1 Sports has the youngest roster in the Brazil League 2024 including the three rookies Arthur "Ar7hr" Arantes, Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia, and Guilherme "Empttz" Peres. The former Black Dragons and MIBR player Vitor "Peres" Peres and the previously mentioned Stk complete the lineup.