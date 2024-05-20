E1 Sports becomes first team to be knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

E1 Sports have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester following today's 0-2 defeat against CAG Osaka. The Japanese roster has sent the Brazilians back home after a 7-4 win on Chalet and a maximum overtime victory on Kafe Dostoyevsky.

The Japanese had full control of the series since the start of Chalet as the team's efficiency on attack paid off. Despite the Brazilians' best efforts, the Osaka-based organization quickly secured the first map.

However, E1 Sports' pick Kafe Dostoyevsky was an extremely close match. With the Japanese roster only securing four of their six defenses, the Brazilians had the win on their hands. Unfortunately for the international debutants, CAG Osaka forced the overtime after winning round twelve. Eventually, the team's attacking strength saw the Japanese clinch their first Phase 2 victory in Manchester.

Ryuya "Chibisu" Hamasita was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.20. However, it's also important to highlight Sho "Sironeko" Endo's entry numbers, as the Japanese finished with an entry balance of 6-2 (+4). More precisely, entry frags made a big difference as CAG Osaka (17 entries) capitalized on E1 Sports' (9) lack of success in the early stages of the rounds.

Later today we will meet the team that will follow E1 Sports footsteps as the loser of the series between Spacestation Gaming and Team Liquid will be sent home.