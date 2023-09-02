E1 Sports announces roster to compete in Brazil League

After announcing their arrival to the Brazil League two weeks ago, E1 Sports has finally announced the roster that will represent the organization.

The team includes Leonardo "Astro" Luis and Thiago "xS3xyCake" Reis, who represented FaZe Clan and Team Liquid in the past, respectively. Moreover, the former MIBR duo of Luca "LuKid" Sereno and Enzo "Rappz" Aziz have been reunited. Dodez, who was part of MIBR for only 45 days, completes the roster.

E1 Sports' staff team will include the former LFO coach Gustavo "Pandix" Toriani and the former FURIA Esports coach and analyst Luiz "Kizi" Carlos.

The Brazilian roster will debut in the Brazil League in one week when they face Team Liquid on Sep. 9. It will be a special game for xS3xyCake, who represented the blue cavalry for almost three years.

Curiously enough, their second game will be against Vivo Keyd, who have also joined the Brazil League for Stage 2.