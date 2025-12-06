Dplus qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Dplus have qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after Ninjas in Pyjamas got knocked out of South America's Regional Finals following their defeat against Team Liquid. This result ultimately means that the shinobi can't earn more points than the South Korean powerhouse, which mathematically qualified Dplus for Paris.

Since Dplus' elimination from the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the Brazilians were in a very delicate spot as they wouldn't have more chances to add more SI Points to their tally. This meant that they depended on other teams' results. Now, the Brazilians can finally celebrate.

Dplus were one of the surprises in the BLAST R6 Major Munich as they kicked off the action in Germany with a maximum overtime win over FURIA. Following their initial victory, the Brazilians were knocked out of the competition after back-to-back defeats against Team Falcons, FaZe Clan, and G2 Esports. However, Dplus' win against the Black Panthers will always be remembered as one of Munich's biggest upsets.

Dplus is the third team from the APAC League 2025 to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 as they have now joined Weibo Gaming and ENTERPRISE Esports. Only six more teams will qualify for Paris, with the next two being revealed in the upcoming ten days.

