Dplus KIA's Faallz: "Even being Brazilian I truly believe we are an APAC team"

Dplus KIA arguably is one of the most fascinating lineups at the Six Invitational 2026. Due to the concerning lack of talent in the region, the South Korean powerhouse went full Brazilian, assembling a highly-experienced lineup with three international champions.

Similarly to their archenemies BNK FEARX, who announced their latest two incorporations two days after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025, Dplus KIA unveiled their Brazilian transformation on February 18, 2025. The announcement was met with a mix of opinions—whilst some fans understood the decisions, some others believed APAC teams were turning their backs to the region. Truth be told, the talent pool—especially in South Korea—is very limited.

In a pre-Six Invitational 2026 interview with Dplus KIA’s Kaique “ Faallz ” Moreira, the player gave his insight about multiple topics, including the team’s reputation both regionally and internationally.

“For now on to be honest I see myself as an APAC team, because we have some qualities from South American teams, of course, we are Brazilians… but we play in APAC servers, we play for a South Korean team, we play with support from a South Korean team… so even being Brazilian I truly believe we are an APAC team, if we won a tournament or something—let’s say we won SI—that’s an APAC team that won an SI, not a South American team.”

Certainly, Dplus KIA’s situation is unique. During the stage, the players must train, develop, and improve while scrimmaging against APAC rosters. However, unlike other teams in the region, during the off-season, they can travel back to their homes and practice against some of the best teams in the world—giving them more opportunities than other APAC lineups. Still, adapting to a new country and culture is a challenge that other teams in the region don’t have to endure. Faallz recognizing APAC’s impact on their lineup is an example of how deep their connection to South Korea and the whole APAC region is in the squad.

Overall, Dplus KIA had a very solid season, collecting a second-place finish in APAC North’s Stage 1 and winning Stage 2. The team’s third-place finish at the APAC Munich Major Qualifier was enough to certify their presence in Germany. Then, in Munich, the Brazilians kicked off their Swiss Stage run with a shocking victory over RE:L0:AD champions FURIA Esports.

“We had a pretty solid map, we were able to start the game on our pace… so we kind of played what we had scrimmed in this map, so that’s why we pulled up a great match against them and we were able to win the match.”

Unfortunately for the players, the promising start was followed by three consecutive defeats against high-caliber rosters, including Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists Team Falcons, Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan, and Esports World Cup 2025 grand finalists G2 Esports.

“After the FURIA victory we were a bit anxious, we had this mindset of we can actually do it and we got too hyped, we lost a bit of control in this part… the next games were against FaZe and Falcons, very good and experienced teams, and I think we started trying too much, going too fast… we lost against this feeling and we got punished a lot, especially in the Falcons game,” Faallz revealed.

Finally, the Brazilians clinched their Six Invitational 2026 spot after results in APAC and other regions allowed them to mathematically qualify for Paris through the Global Standings.

Surprisingly enough, the Brazilians couldn’t qualify for Paris earlier as they missed out on APAC’s Regional Finals—despite always making the playoff’s Top 2 in APAC North. The reason behind this is that the general standings only contemplated the group phase results. In that specific phase, Dplus only accumulated 26 points—with BNK FEARX and CAG Osaka being ahead of them with 32 and 27 points, respectively.

Logically, this had put Dplus KIA in a difficult position. First, they would miss out on extra prize pool as they wouldn’t be in APAC’s Regional Finals, played in Australia. Additionally, they couldn’t add any more SI Points to their tally. Only time would tell if the Brazilians would be in Paris, something Faallz didn’t really agree with.

“We were a little bit disappointed, not necessarily with our performance because, being honest, I truly believe we missed it because of the format… I don’t think the format was a good one, because if you take a close look to Stage 1 and Stage 2… we reached both grand finals, we lost the first one to FEARX and we won the second one, so in my head it doesn’t make any sense that the team that got two times in the finals of the region doesn’t qualify for the Regional Finals… I understand the system points that they used and we struggled a little bit on the regular phase, that’s why we missed out, but we weren’t that disappointed because it wasn’t about our performances.”

At the Six Invitational 2026, expectations around Dplus KIA are still low. However, fans still remember the team’s win against FURIA Esports—and believe the players could pull off more shocking performances in Group C, which has been labeled as the tournament’s group of death.

“We have improved a lot, I think that’s one of the differences that we have in the team, we’re able to lose and learn about it (...) I think we’re pretty good on this part and it makes us feel confident, I truly believe we can learn from our loss in Munich, we lost, we saw the mistakes we made and we improved a lot, we’re still improving those kinds of things, so I truly believe we will do something different… if you want to be on top you need this ability.”

Dplus KIA’s Group C includes FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Shopify Rebellion, and Black Dragons. The Brazilians are involved in a bunch of storylines as José “Bullet1” Victor will face off against his former team FaZe Clan and Juliano “Levy” Andrade will play against his former Team oNe teammate Karl “Alem4o” Zarth—with whom he won the Six Mexico Major. Additionally, this will be Dyjair “Mity” Soares’ first match as a player at the Six Invitational—five years after lifting the hammer as Ninjas in Pyjamas’ head coach in the same city, Paris.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.