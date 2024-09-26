Deadlock initial anti cheat detection system to allow players to turn cheaters into frogs

The video game industry is filled with problems and cheating is arguably one of the most important. Unfortunately, with no exception, shooter titles are plagued by cheaters who ruin the players' experience in the game.

Despite Deadlock being in its beta phase, cheat makers have already found ways of cheating in the game. However, Valve has already found a way to counter them, and it's hilarious.

In an update released on September 26, the Deadlock developer Yoshi unveiled information about the game's most recent additions, which included the release of the new hero, Mirage. Although having a new character in the game is exciting, another update has stolen the show: Deadlock's initial anti-cheat detection system will allow players to turn cheaters into frogs.

This is not only creative but also effective, which is what truly matters. Players will be able to choose between banning the user immediately and also ending the match or turning the cheater into a frog and then banning it afterwards.

Additionally, Yoshi's post also included information regarding a v2 anti-cheat system being in the works. "The system is set to conservative detection levels as we work on a v2 anti-cheat system that is more extensive."

Finally, players should expect this feature to be introduced in "a couple of days" after the release of the update. If that ever happens to a Deadlock match of yours, don't worry: the results of the match will not count.

Although it's still too early to talk about the community's reaction toward this hilarious addition, players have already rated the change as "amazing."

Features like this one are what make a game truly unique and Valve has been, so far, doing a fantastic job on Deadlock. With the community's reaction being so positive, the excitement is already growing. As per the top comment on Reddit's meme regarding turning cheaters into frogs, "this game is gonna be huge."