DarkZero Esports acquires NRG

DarkZero Esports has acquired the North American esports powerhouse NRG. The brand, which recently celebrated its 10th-year anniversary, found a lot of competitive success in 2025 after winning world championships in VALORANT and Rocket League.

DarkZero Esports is a company owned by the investment firm Grey Matter Capital. Following today's news, Grey Matter Capital includes the esports teams DarkZero Esports and NRG, as well as the esports apparel brand Raven and the creative agency Gameplan Media.

NRG was founded in 2015 by the Sacramento Kings co-owners Mark Mastrov and Andy Miller. It has been the latter who announced today's news in a three-minute video posted on NRG's official X account.

In the video, Andy Miller explained that DarkZero Esports' team is "keeping the NRG brand, they are keeping most or everybody in the org, all the players, all the staff, myself, Jamie of course is still going around the show in the gaming side, so we're really fortunate to have a group with deep pockets and a lot of imagination and a long term view for this space. As of today, we're NRG. We're still NRG, we're going to be NRG for quite a while, just some new faces and some new energy behind the brand."

Andy Miller will still be involved in NRG in an advisor capacity as Don Kim will become NRG's new CEO. Don Kim had been TSM's Director of Esports Operations before joining DarkZero Esports as the team's CEO. His next steps will be at the orange esports brand.

According to Esports Insider's report about the move, which included words from Don Kim, DarkZero's existing teams will now compete under the NRG banner. This means NRG's brand will join the Rainbow Six Siege X esports ecosystem to replace DarkZero Esports. It's still unclear if the team's new identity will be used at North America's Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifier or if the move will be completed right before the start of Year 11.

