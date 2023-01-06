Soniqs Esports sign CTZN from G2 Esports

Soniqs today announced the signing of Ben "CTZN" McMillan from their team, one hour after G2 Esports announced his departure.

He replaces Evan "Kanzen" Bushore on the team, who was benched less than a week after Soniqs' semi-final appearance at Jönköping Major.

CTZN joined G2 in Mar. 2020 and quickly became one of the leading figures on the team, putting up impressive numbers even when the team struggled.

During their time together, CTZN attended four international events, including three Six Majors and the Six Invitational 2021. Both Majors in 2022 saw G2 make it to the quarter-finals, though the team missed out on qualification to the Jönköping Major.

G2 Esports are qualified for the upcoming Six Invitational 2023 and will likely announce their replacement soon.