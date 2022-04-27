Copa Elite Six Day 4 Key Takeaways: w7m esports and Team Liquid qualify for the Charlotte Major

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril. B

Kheyze completely smashes FURIA, sends w7m esports to first Major

After defeating FURIA Esports today by 2-0, w7m esports has clinched a spot to compete in the Charlotte Major.

Despite playing in two defensive-sided maps like Oregon and Clubhouse, w7m esports managed to make the difference by dominating the attacking side. Diego “Kheyze” Zanello led the bulls’ charge with two splendid performances, as he was seen maining Finka’s and Zofia’s LMGs.

Seeing w7m esports doing well in attack should act as a warning for the team’s possible opponents in Charlotte, as the roster’s defensive numbers throughout the Brasileirão were impressive. Just before the final match of the stage, the team’s defensive win rate was around 80%.

Regardless of the team’s numbers and sensations in the server, w7m esports is a team with zero international experience – and with two rookies, João “Jv92” Vitor and Gabriel “volpz” Fernandes. As Charlotte will be the roster’s first contact with the outer world, expectations around this lineup must stay realistic.

FURIA Esports will have another shot at qualifying for the Major tomorrow against Pampas.

Team Liquid is back to a Major after missing out on Sweden

Following Team Liquid’s flop in the Copa Elite Six Stage 3 where the roster finished in sixth and missed out on the Sweden Major, a more mature Liquid has secured its presence at the Charlotte Major with a 2-0 victory over Team oNe.

The cavalry didn’t struggle against the golden squad of oNe, as a very strong first half on Clubhouse put Liquid 5-1 ahead. Three rounds later, the blue roster secured the very first map of the series.

Villa followed a very similar script. Despite Team oNe offering some resistance, Team Liquid managed to pull off three of the roster’s four attacks. Just like that, Liquid qualified for the first Major of the year.

Luccas “Paluh” Molina was Liquid’s best player in the server, while Leonardo “Dash” Lopes was the highest-rated Team oNe player.

The golden squad will face Furious Gaming tomorrow in what will be a do-or-die game for both teams. The winner of the series will qualify for the Charlotte Major.

Brazil and Argentina face off for last two LATAM Charlotte spots

With Furious Gaming and Pampas defeating their respective Mexican oppositions on day three, the Argentinian-majority rosters will face Team oNe and FURIA Esports respectively.

Brazil’s teams clearly have the upper hand and are expected to defeat the South American lineups. It is worth noting that South America has never won a BO3 match against a Brazilian roster in an official Siege competition, with the Mexican squad of Estral Esports being the only non-Brazilian roster to ever do so – back in Jan. 2021, against INTZ.

Independently of what the history books say, two South American teams are on the verge of qualifying for an international competition, which is already a huge step forward for the region.