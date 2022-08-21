Console Recoil to be separated from PC recoil

Rainbow Six Siege is taking the decision of separating Console recoil from PC recoil, meaning both platforms will have completely different ways to play the game.

Alexander Karpazis, Ubisoft's Creative Director for Rainbow Six Siege, explained in the video presented at Berlin Major that this is going to be a "season of change."

It's still very unclear how the recoil will be managed on Console, as the panel focused exclusively on PC recoil.

Read more: Y7S3 Operation Brutal Swarm: New operator Grim, new impact EMPs, PC & console recoil separated

How does Siege's new recoil work?

Vertical Recoil

Operation Brutal Swarm's most notable change might be in the recoil for PC. From now and until further notice, the recoil will have three different stages.

As you can see on the graphic displayed, all recoils have been increased. ARs and SMGs are the guns less impacted by this change, with LMGs being impacted the most.

The longer you hold down the trigger, the most difficult will be to cope with the vertical recoil.

Horizontal Recoil

Meanwhile, Horizontal Recoil will also suffer changes. Again, this is just for PC players.

Horizontal Recoil will also have three stages. The longer you hold down the trigger, the most difficult will be to control the horizontal recoil.

Such changes will completely shake the meta. Players will have to make a great effor to adapt to it, and survive.

How to adapt to the new Siege recoil?

It's also been announced that players will have access to a better range of attachments and scopes. This means that players will be able to explore multiple ways to use certain guns, and could give a "second life" to guns we don't see in the game anymore.

Our advice is that, when the Test Server is opened next week, you spend a long while trying out all the weapons and attachments in the Shooting Range.

Are LMGs going to be meta in Operation Brutal Swarm?

It's still too early to tell, but we expect the LMGs to not be as powerful as prior to Operation Brutal Swarm. This, by any means, doesn't mean that operators like Zofia and Finka will go obsolete. Their utility is very important for the current meta, especially Finka's, as she can bring fragmentation granades and the GONNE-6.