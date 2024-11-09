Chiefs ESC clinch final spot to compete in BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2

Chiefs ESC have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after defeating CAG Osaka in the final match of the day.

The Australians had a great start to the tournament as they defeated FearX on day one. However, a 0-2 defeat against Team Falcons earlier today saw the Australians falling to the Lower Bracket.

Against CAG Osaka, the Chiefs looked like the strongest side in the series and quickly defeated the Japanese squad on their map pick. However, the Cyclops pushed the series to map three after a 7-4 victory on Consulate. Finally, the Chiefs closed out the game with a 7-4 win on Lair.

Technically, the Chiefs have become the first Australian roster to survive to the first phase of a BLAST R6 Major as Team Bliss got knocked out in Phase 1 of both the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Meanwhile, the pink organization directly qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 thanks to the team's performance at the Six Invitational 2024.

With this result, the Chiefs have joined G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Black Dragons as the four rosters to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 from the play-in stage. The team's upcoming match will be against SCARZ on November 10.