Cheat provider Klar has permanently discontinued Rainbow Six Siege products

Note: This article is purely informative, SiegeGG has no intention to promote the use of cheats in Rainbow Six Siege or any video game. The news regarding Klar permanently discontinuing Rainbow Six Siege cheats is a big win for the players, whose experience in the game should instantly improve. Therefore, we believe reporting the situation is crucial.

According to a message on the website's official Telegram, popular cheat provider Klar.gg has "permanently discontinued" all their cheats for Rainbow Six Siege.

While Klar.gg's servers remain operational, Rainbow Six Siege isn't listed on the website anymore. The announcement comes two weeks after the website unveiled cheats for Fortnite.

As of now, it's unclear why Klar.gg decided to permanently discontinue its products for Rainbow Six Siege. However, many players have already started posting their Ranked runs following the news.

Popular desk analyst and former G2 Esports' analyst Jack "Fresh" Allen was the first one to share his post-Klar Ranked results, including seven back-to-back wins. Fnatic's player Leon "LeonGids" Giddens did the same in Fresh's post, revealing he won nine of his last ten matches.

While these are just a couple of examples, the Rainbow Six Siege community is already celebrating what feels like a massive win in the game's battle against cheaters. Unfortunately, right now, we don't know the reason behind Klar's decision to permanently discontinue its Rainbow Six Siege cheats.

Curiously enough, the news come one week after Rainbow Six Siege's Player Protection update for October, where Ubisoft revealed a decrease in cheating overall compared to Year 9 Season 2. If you want to play Rainbow Six Siege's Ranked game mode, now is the time!