BLAST R6 Major Munich: Team ratings

The BLAST R6 Major Munich was the only competition of its kind of the BLAST R6 2025 season. This is because the first Major was substituted by RE:L0:AD, a competition exclusive to R6 Share 2025 teams—which was also the first-ever Rainbow Six Siege X esports tournament.

In Munich, teams fought for the championship, a bigger share of the prize pool, and SI Points. While the winners would automatically qualify for the Six Invitational 2026, the rest of rosters would be given points to boost their chances of qualifying for Paris, France, through the season's Global Standings.

Five days after the conclusion of Munich, we have decided to rate each team based on the expectations set before the start of the competition, their individual performances, and their final result.

Here's a brief look at each team, divided from best to worst rating:

M80

Rating: 9,5

M80 get the best rating of the list as they ended up becoming champions after only one defeat, which came against the Six Invitational 2025 champions, FaZe Clan.

The North American squad completed an unbeaten run in the Swiss Stage and after their loss against the Brazilians they had to complete a very demanding Lower Bracket run that included victories against Team Secret and Wildcard before redeeming themselves against FaZe Clan. Finally, the team lifted the trophy after a win against Team Falcons.

Overall, the team became champions after beating two of the best teams in the world, and that's why the roster deserves such a high rating. It has been a good competition to be a North American fan; at least when it comes to M80 and the next roster on the list, Wildcard.

Wildcard

Rating: 8,5

Wildcard have undoubtedly been the BLAST R6 Major Munich's Cinderella. After narrowly qualifying for the event, the North American lineup collected a fourth-place finish after taking down sides like Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports, Spacestation, and w7m esports, as well as winning one map against the eventual champions M80.

Overall, nobody expected Wildcard to perform the way they did. Their result in Munich will certainly be a boost of confidence ahead of North America's Regional Finals, where they could lock a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2026.

Team Falcons

Rating: 8

Team Falcons delivered a dominant performance in Munich but, once again, the team couldn't finish the job. A strong Swiss Stage was followed by back-to-back wins against G2 Esports and FaZe Clan, but were eventually knocked out of the competition in the grand final following a 1-3 defeat against M80—their only loss in the competition.

Although this is Team Falcons' third BLAST R6 Major grand final that ends in defeat, reaching the final match of the competition is already a great achievement. Individually, Team Falcons' Fatih "Solotov" Türker was the best player of the competition with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23.

FaZe Clan

Rating: 7

The Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan headed to the BLAST R6 Major Munich as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. However, the current hammer-holders hadn't performed as expected in the previous weeks, as the team were knocked out of the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 earlier that expected and could only finish in third place of the South America League 2025 Stage 2.

All in all, the Brazilians completed a solid performance in Munich. Their only three defeats in the Major came against M80 (twice) and Team Falcons, the competition's two grand finalists.

Team Secret

Rating: 7

The expectations put on Team Secret were high this time after their unbeaten run at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Unfortunately for the European mix, the team couldn't finish among the best four sides in the competition after playoff defeats against G2 Esports and M80.

Still, the Europeans' performance in Munich is a improvement compared to their previous BLAST R6 Major results. Technically, they finished in 5th - 6th place, which is slightly better to their results in Manchester and Montreal. The consistency in terms of results is good and the performance was decent, putting them in a solid spot as the Six Invitational 2026 approaches.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Rating: 6,5

Ninjas in Pyjamas got a great result considering many people expected the Brazilians to not reach the playoffs. After a poor start with defeats against w7m esports and Weibo Gaming, the ninjas managed to secure a Top 8 finish after wins against Spacestation, Shopify Rebellion, and Team BDS. Eventually, they were knocked out by Wildcard.

G2 Esports

Rating: 6

G2 Esports headed to Munich as one of the favorites to win the competition. However, the samurai didn't have a good start to the Swiss Stage as they lost two of their first three games, including defeats against M80 and Team BDS, and a thrilling comeback against CAG Osaka that ended in a 7-5 win. Eventually, the samurai reached the playoffs after wins against Dplus and Weibo Gaming, meaning their only wins until then had come against APAC sides.

In the playoffs, G2 Esports were off to a great start as they took down the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions Team Secret. However, they were knocked out of the competition after back-to-back defeats against Team Falcons and Wildcard. Considering the expectations set around the roster, we can't really give them more than a six—even though it's worth mentioning Jack "Doki" Robertson and Zack "Stompn" Lamb's individual performances, as they averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.18 and 1.17, respectively.

Team BDS

Rating: 5,5

Team BDS were surprisingly good in Munich as they managed to secure two wins in the Swiss Stage against Spacestation and G2 Esports. The teams they lost against were FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Secret. In fact, the Europeans could have qualified for the playoffs if it wasn't for their maximum overtime defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas in the final map of their BO3 series.

Considering not many expectations had been set around the European mix, and given this was their first international championship since RE:L0:AD, it's fair to say the players did well.

ENTERPRISE Esports

Rating: 5,5

The BLAST R6 Major Munich was ENTERPRISE Esports' second international competition together and they did pretty well considering the sides they had to face off. The Australian-majority roster kicked off the Swiss Stage with a 7-5 win against Weibo Gaming, a result that was followed by back-to-back narrow 5-7 defeats against w7m esports and Wildcard. Finally, the Oceanic roster was sent back home by the Six Invitational 2024 champions and two-time BLAST R6 Major winners, FURIA.

Overall, ENTERPRISE Esports' progression in Munich was decent. Individually, Harry "Tuhan" Wise and Jaxen "Bapn" Dunwell produced some good performances as they finished the tournament with SiegeGG ratings of 1.21 and 1.05, respectively.

Weibo Gaming

Rating: 5

Weibo Gaming are the definition of a five: the team finished in the exact same position as in their previous two Majors played, including Atlanta and Manchester. The Asian super roster always manages to secure two wins in the Swiss Stage but, for the third consecutive time, they couldn't qualify for the playoffs.

Although the main goal of securing a Top 8 finish wasn't fulfilled, the team wasn't underwhelming at all. They are days away from securing a Six Invitational 2026 spot and are in a comfortable place as the season's conclusion nears.

Dplus

Rating: 5

It was hard to know exactly what to expect from Dplus at the BLAST R6 Major Munich but their initial 8-7 victory against FURIA will go down as one of Munich's most remembered games. After their win against the Black Panthers, the Brazilians couldn't keep up with the new expectations set around them as they lost against Team Falcons, FaZe Clan, and G2 Esports.

w7m esports

Rating: 4,5

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions couldn't qualify for the playoffs after back-to-back defeats against Team Falcons, Wildcard, and FURIA. The Bulls' only wins came against Ninjas in Pyjamas and ENTERPRISE Esports, South America and APAC's fourth seeds. There's no way to sugar coat it; w7m esports' performance in Munich was underwhelming.

CAG Osaka

Rating: 4,5

CAG Osaka finished the BLAST R6 Major Munich with a 0-3 record in the Swiss Stage and it's the first time the Japanese team are knocked out of a Major without a single map win since the Six Raleigh Major.

Despite the numbers looking awful, we have to look at the bigger picture: the team had to face off against the last three Six Invitational champions, including G2 Esports, FURIA, and FaZe Clan.

While the oppositions they had to play against are hard nuts to crack, the truth is that the Japanese threw two wins away when playing against FaZe Clan and G2 Esports. Against the Brazilians, the Cyclops managed to be 5-3 up on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, against the Europeans, the Japanese had been 5-0 up. Surprisingly enough, both games ended in 5-7 defeats for the APAC roster. It's also worth noting that the Japanese's first map against FURIA was a 6-8 defeat on Clubhouse.

Therefore, although CAG Osaka had to play against three really strong rosters, and despite delivering some decent performances, we can't pass the Cyclops.

FURIA

Rating: 4

FURIA headed to the BLAST R6 Major Munich as one of the favorites to win the competition after back-to-back stage wins, a third-place finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, and winning RE:L0:AD. Both regionally and internationally, the Black Panthers' legacy can't be ignored—hence why it was such a disappointment to see them losing against Dplus and Shopify Rebellion in the first day of action.

What kept FURIA alive were back-to-back wins against APAC sides CAG Osaka and ENTERPRISE Esports, followed by a 2-0 win against w7m esports, a team they had beaten seven consecutive times before their Munich clash. Eventually, the Black Panthers were sent home after a one-sided, 0-2 defeat against Team Secret, who would then be knocked out by the eventual champions M80.

FURIA were one of the disappointments of the tournament and that's why we decided to fail the Brazilians. Still, it's worth noting Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia's performance, who averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.13 and finished with the best K-D balance and the best KOST in the team.

Shopify Rebellion

Rating: 3

North America certainly had the two most surprising squads in M80 and Wildcard but also the two most underwhelming in Shopify Rebellion and Spacestation.

Shopify Rebellion's first day in Munich was not a bad start as an overtime defeat against Team Falcons was followed by a 7-2 win against FURIA. However, the Americans' next two days in the competition weren't good at all as they were knocked out after back-to-back defeats against Weibo Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Spacestation

Rating: 2

Spacestation were the most disappointing roster at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The astronauts left the event empty handed after back-to-back defeats against Team BDS, Wildcard, and Ninjas in Pyjamas, which were Europe, North America, and Brazil's lowest seeds.

Following the astronauts' Stage 1 and Stage 2 performances, where they finished in first and second in North America, people expected way more from the American lineup. Now, they must do better at the upcoming Regional Finals to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.