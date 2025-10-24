BLAST R6 Major Munich Preview - Can Shopify Rebellion turn championship dreams into reality?

Shopify Rebellion joined the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene after picking up Soniqs' former roster. Their debut at the Six Invitational 2025 was bittersweet: a third-place finish in the group of death only behind hammer-holders FURIA and eventual world champions FaZe Clan was followed by a quick playoff elimination after defeats against orgless mix RazaH Company and Oxygen Esports.

Following the organization's first appearance in Rainbow Six Siege it was time to reevaluate their options ahead of the BLAST R6 2025 season. Eventually, the team only made one change as William "Spoit" Löfstedt replaced Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil.

The addition of the Swede to a roster which already included Jaylen "Ambi" Turk and Damian "Surf" Medina automatically elevated Shopify Rebellion's status in the league, making it an extremely aggressive roster. Keeping in mind the lineup also includes Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski and Seth "supr" Hoffman, whose knowledge and leadership are unique in the scene, as well as Richard "Rexen" Coronado, Shopify Rebellion quickly became one of the strongest and most complete sides in North America's top flight – something unique given their Affiliated Team status.

It didn't take long for Shopify Rebellion to take over the league. In Stage 1, the American-majority roster went unbeaten in the group phase, securing 26 points out of a maximum of 27. In the playoffs, Shopify Rebellion took down M80, but back-to-back 1-2 defeats against DarkZero Esports and Spacestation saw them finishing the split in third place.

Shopify Rebellion's results took a nosedive in Stage 2. The team's Top 8 finish in Riyadh was followed by a third-place finish in the group phase of the North America League 2025 Stage 2. Just like in the first split of the season, Shopify Rebellion clinched their international spot after a victory in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, this time against Oxygen Esports, just before back-to-back BO3 defeats. The team's losses against Spacestation and M80 meant they would head to the BLAST R6 Major Munich as North America's third seed.

Competition results

As Shopify Rebellion is an Affiliated Team, the Americans missed out on RE:L0:AD. The competition held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was exclusive to R6 Share 2025 Partners. This means that, unlike the majority of teams in Munich, Shopify Rebellion have only played in two competitions so far this season: the North America League 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

Here's a brief look at their fina position at each tournament:

North America League 2025 Stage 1 : 3rd

: 3rd Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 : 5th - 8th

: 5th - 8th North America League 2025 Stage 2: 3rd

All in all, Shopify Rebellion have been great throughout the whole season. However, their runs have always been interrupted with unexpected defeats. It's a problem they must solve before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich if they actually want to be championship contenders.

Player stats

Across the last three months, Shopify Rebellion have played 16 matches – 13 in the North America League 2025 Stage 2 and 3 in the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.11 each, Spoit and Surf have been the best players in the team. Their individual skill as well as versatility in the game have made them become two pillars in Shopify's system. At the same time, Rexen and Ambi have been greatly present at the entry department, while Canadian has been working from the shadows: his expertise and leadership are crucial to make the whole system work.

Match results

Shopify Rebellion have played 28 matches since the start of the North America League 2025 and their seasonal record currently includes 20 wins and only 8 defeats. This means Shopify Rebellion's win rate ahead of the BLAST R6 Major Munich is one of the highest in the competition: 71,4%.

There's a catch, though. While Shopify Rebellion have excelled at BO1 matches, the American-majority roster have struggled to win their BO3s – and that's where a team needs to be good at to win a Major. Out of the 8 defeats previously mentioned, 5 were BO3 series. This includes defeats against DarkZero Esports, M80, and Spacestation thrice.

Maps played

Shopify Rebellion have played 41 maps since the start of the current season. Here's a breakdown of their most played maps, as well as their win rate in each one of them:

Lair : 7 (7-0, 100%)

: 7 (7-0, 100%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 7 (6-1, 85,7%)

: 7 (6-1, 85,7%) Chalet : 7 (2-5, 40%)

: 7 (2-5, 40%) Nighthaven Labs : 6 (3-3, 50%)

: 6 (3-3, 50%) Bank : 5 (4-1, 80%)

: 5 (4-1, 80%) Border : 4 (3-1, 75%)

: 4 (3-1, 75%) Clubhouse : 2 (0-2, 0%)

: 2 (0-2, 0%) Skyscraper : 2 (0-2, 0%)

: 2 (0-2, 0%) Consulate: 1 (1-0, 100%)

Without a doubt, Shopify Rebellion's strongest maps are Lair, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Bank, and Border. Their record in those three maps combined is 20-3.

These great results haven't gone unnoticed, which can be seen in the map bans against Shopify Rebellion: Lair, Bank, and Border are the three most banned maps against the North America League 2025 lineup.

One of Shopify Rebellion's most noticeable flaws in their map pool is the lack of positive results on Clubhouse, a map that's often played nowadays in Rainbow Six Siege X's top flight competitions. They have only played it twice, both times against Spacestation – and both ended in defeat.

Maps banned

Despite their negative run of results on Chalet, Clubhouse, and Skyscraper, Shopify Rebellion's most banned map is Consulate. They have only played it once this season, and that was against Team Cruelty in the very last match of the North America League 2025 Stage 2 group phase.

For those unaware, Consulate has been the team's elephant in the room: nobody wants to talk about it. It's that map that feels like won't get any playtime, at all. Looking at last season, Soniqs played it four times – three of them ended in defeats as their only victory came against the orgless mix of Upper Deckie at ELEMENT THREE.

Right after Consulate, Shopify Rebellion's most banned maps are Clubhouse, Skyscraper, and Nighthaven Labs. Then, their four best maps follow, including Kafe Dostoyevsky, Border, Chalet, and Bank.

Operators banned

Since the start of this season, Shopify Rebellion's most banned attackers have been Ying, Ace, and Dokkaebi. They haven't focused on banning shield operators, like other teams. Meanwhile, their most banned defenders have been Castle, Kaid, Clash, and Azami.

All in all, their wide range of bans displays one of the team's skills: adaptation. Here's a look at all of them, including Stage 1, Stage 2, and the Esports World Cup 2025.

Attack

Ying : 14

: 14 Ace : 13

: 13 Dokkaebi : 12

: 12 Glaz : 9

: 9 Montagne : 8

: 8 Deimos : 8

: 8 Capitão : 6

: 6 Blackbeard : 6

: 6 Blitz : 6

: 6 Brava : 5

: 5 Maverick : 5

: 5 Thermite : 4

: 4 Hibana : 4

: 4 Buck : 3

: 3 Grim : 3

: 3 Ram : 2

: 2 Rauora : 1

: 1 Nomad: 1

Defense

Castle : 18

: 18 Kaid : 18

: 18 Clash : 17

: 17 Bandit : 14

: 14 Azami : 14

: 14 Mira : 7

: 7 Tubarão : 4

: 4 Aruni : 4

: 4 Warden : 4

: 4 Smoke : 3

: 3 Ela : 3

: 3 Valkyrie : 2

: 2 Melusi : 1

: 1 Tachanka : 1

: 1 Mute : 1

: 1 Vigil : 1

: 1 Amaru: 1

Shopify Rebellion will make their debut at the BLAST R6 Major Munich on November 8 as they will play against Team Falcons. It will be the first time Spoit faces off against Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu since they met at the Gamers8 2023 grand final, which Team BDS won against M80.

It's also worth mentioning the last time Spoit played a Major in Germany, he ended up lifting the championship. This happened over three years ago at the Six Berlin Major.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.