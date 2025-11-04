Dplus - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: Brazilian veterans back to international heights after rapid adaptation to APAC

Adapt or perish is a quote that can be used in many fields nowadays; and Rainbow Six Siege X is no exception. As the meta evolves, so does the game's esports scene. Times change, players come, and players go; that's how it is and how it always will be. Dplus is an example of that.

Although South Korea has had some bright moments in Rainbow Six Siege X the truth is that the overall level of the region has taken a nosedive across the last three years. After the Six Sweden Major, fans truly believed South Korea had what it takes to win an international championship.

Unfortunately for the region, the fire slowly burned out. Due to different reasons, the size of the South Korean Siege community fell drastically, meaning not much talent would come from the Asian country. Eventually, South Korean teams like BNK FEARX, PSG Talon, and Dplus were exchanging players. This led to teams feeling stale; as no real solutions would be implemented, the progression seemed almost non-existant.

As of now, South Korea's most recognized lineups are the ones in BNK FEARX and PSG Talon. However, none of them will be in Munich; instead, Dplus was the only South Korean organization to make the Major – but with a Brazilian roster.

Considering the lack of options on the market, importing a full lineup was possibly inevitable. Including two Six Major champions in José "Bullet1" Victor and Juliano "Levy" Andrade, as well as a Six Invitational 2021 winner in Dyjair "Mity" Soares and a back-to-back Six Invitational Top 4 finisher in Kaique "Faallz" Moreira means Dplus' roster is one of the most experienced in the competition – even though the lineup also includes the international debutant Nicolas "NearZ" Fresnel.

The Brazilian project quickly adapted to APAC North. Although their initial results weren't the greatest, including a 5-7 defeat against BNK FEARX and overtime wins against SCARZ and KINOTROPE, Dplus ended Stage 1 in second place only behind South Korea's super team BNK FEARX.

Meanwhile, although Stage 2 started in similar fashion, the team managed to fix their issues before the group phase concluded and, after building some momentum, the Brazilians won the split – meaning they would participate in the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier. There, the team secured themselves a spot in Munich after wins over Daystar and PSG Talon.

Competition results

So far this season, Dplus have competed in two competitions: the APAC North League 2025 and the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifiers. Here's a quick look at their results across both tournaments:

BLAST R6 APAC North League 2025 Stage 1 : 2nd

: 2nd BLAST R6 APAC North League 2025 Stage 2 : 1st

: 1st BLAST R6 APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifiers: 3rd

Regionally, Dplus' season so far has been strong. The Brazilian lineup was consistent and effective when it most mattered and now sit among the best teams on the Global Standings with 500 SI Points. However, as they missed out on the Regional Finals of the APAC League 2025, the Brazilians need to add as many SI Points as possible to their tally in Munich.

Player stats

Dplus' solid performances in APAC throughout the year means the Brazilians have averaged some pretty good numbers. Despite what these may indicate right now, Munich will be the team's first real test: their first opportunity to show where their ceiling truly is.

The former Six Karma player Nicolas "NearZ" Fresnel has been Dplus' best player as he averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.17. Meanwhile, Dplus' former coach Mity has surprised everyone with a splendid efficiency in entry tasks with an entry balance of 31-16 (+15).

All in all, it feels like Dplus could upset some teams in Munich. However, despite what they have been showing during the past months, the majority of people believe they are still behind their international competitors. In Munich, they will have a chance to prove them wrong.

Match results

Dplus have played 26 matches since the start of the season. The Brazilians won 17 of those and lost the other nine. This means the team heads to Munich with a win rate of 65,4%.

It's worth mentioning that despite playing only 26 matches almost half of them (11) have been BO3 series. Having previous knowledge of these series as a team may be differential, especially considering the most important games in Munich will follow this system.

Seven of those 11 matches ended in victories for Dplus, with the rest being two 0-2 defeats against BNK FEARX in Stage 1 and back-to-back defeats against BNK FEARX and Weibo Gaming shortly after having already confirmed their spot in Munich.

Maps played

Dplus have played 40 maps since the start of the season. Of those, 25 ended in victory, while the remaining 15 resulted in defeat. Here's a look at Dplus' record in each map:

Kafe Dostoyevsky : 7 (5-2, 71,4%)

: 7 (5-2, 71,4%) Bank : 7 (4-3, 57,1%)

: 7 (4-3, 57,1%) Clubhouse : 6 (5-1, 83,3%)

: 6 (5-1, 83,3%) Lair : 6 (3-3, 50%)

: 6 (3-3, 50%) Chalet : 5 (3-2, 60%)

: 5 (3-2, 60%) Nighthaven Labs : 4 (3-1, 75%)

: 4 (3-1, 75%) Border : 4 (2-2, 50%)

: 4 (2-2, 50%) Skyscraper : 1 (0-1, 0%)

: 1 (0-1, 0%) Consulate: 0

Looking at this numbers we see that Kafe Dostoyevsky, Clubhouse, and Nighthaven Labs have been Dplus' best maps. Combining those three, which is a total of 17 maps, Dplus only lost in five.

Maps banned

Dplus' most banned map is Consulate. They have banned it in 24 of their 26 matches this season, so we don't expect them to play it in Munich – unless they have been hiding it for an important occasion.

Meanwhile, Dplus have been seen banning Skyscraper, Clubhouse, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Nighthaven Labs, Bank, and Border frequently. However, these can't be compared to Consulate, which is the Brazilians' perma-ban.

Operators banned

Dplus' most banned attackers this season have been Montagne, Blitz, and Blackbeard, with 37, 29, and 19 bans, respectively. Meanwhile, Dplus' most banned defenders this season have been Mira, Clash, Castle, and Kaid, with 19, 19, 18, and 18 bans, respectively.

Here's a more detailed look at the operators banned by Dplus since the start of the BLAST R6 APAC North League 2025:

Attackers

Montagne : 37

: 37 Blitz : 29

: 29 Blackbeard : 19

: 19 Ying : 10

: 10 Grim : 9

: 9 Ace: 3

3 Thermite : 2

: 2 Dokkaebi : 2

: 2 Capitão : 1

: 1 Buck : 1

: 1 Ash: 1

1 Maverick : 1

: 1 Deimos : 1

: 1 Glaz: 1

Defenders

Mira : 19

: 19 Clash : 19

: 19 Castle : 18

: 18 Kaid : 18

: 18 Bandit : 13

: 13 Azami: 8

Valkyrie : 7

: 7 Fenrir : 3

: 3 Echo : 3

: 3 Smoke : 2

: 2 Maestro : 1

: 1 Tubarão : 1

: 1 Warden: 1

Dplus will make their debut in the BLAST R6 Major Munich on November 8 when they play against the RE:L0:AD champions FURIA Esports.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.