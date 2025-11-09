BLAST R6 Major Munich Day 2 Live Thread: G2 Esports clash against Team BDS, Shopify against Weibo, and more!

After a heated first day at the BLAST R6 Major Munich, which included upsets and extraordinary individual plays, the sixteen teams in the competition are now headed to the second day. The stakes are high as ever as two teams will be eliminated today.

Some others will be more fortunate, though, as two rosters will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs today. Without further ado, here's everything that has been happening at the BLAST R6 Major Munich Day 2.

Matches

Today's BLAST R6 Major Munich menu includes:

2:15 PM CET : G2 Esports 7-8

: G2 Esports 7-8 3:30 PM CET : ENTERPRISE Esports 5-7

: ENTERPRISE Esports 5-7 5:15 PM CET : CAG Osaka vs. FURIA

: CAG Osaka vs. FURIA 9 PM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Spacestation

2:15 PM CET : Shopify Rebellion 4-7

: Shopify Rebellion 4-7 3:30 PM CET : Dplus 2-7

: Dplus 2-7 5:15 PM CET : M80 vs. Team Secret

: M80 vs. Team Secret 9 PM CET: Team Falcons vs. w7m esports

G2 Esports 7-8 Team BDS

Team BDS have taken down G2 Esports on Bank after securing a maximum overtime win! The European mix's victory over the samurai means Team BDS are now one win away from the playoffs; while G2 Esports are one defeat away from being sent back home.

ENTERPRISE Esports 5-7 Wildcard

Wildcard secured a second win in Munich after a great attacking display on Kafe against ENTERPRISE Esports. The American roster is now one win away from the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs.

Shopify Rebellion 4-7 Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming have secured an extremely important 7-4 win against Shopify Rebellion. The Asian lineup had some great spells on Border against the North Americans. After winning the first three rounds, the North America League roster drew the scoreboard before switching sides. However, Weibo Gaming ended up closing the game after winning four of their five defenses.

Dplus 2-7 FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan have run over Dplus with a 7-2 victory on Nighthaven Labs. The South Korean powerhouse kicked off the competition with a surprising maximum overtime win against FURIA, but they are now in the Elimination Bracket after back-to-back losses against the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists Team Falcons and FaZe Clan.

For more information about today's matches, you can check out our preview for the BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage Day 2 here.

This article is under construction. More information about today's matches will be added as the games begin.