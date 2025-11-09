BLAST R6 Major Munich Day 1: Winners and losers

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Munich Day 1, here's a look at the winners and losers as we head to the second day of action:

Winners

Let's start with some positive vibes, shall we? Here are our three winners in the first day of action at the BLAST R6 Major Munich:

M80 (and most specifically Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten)

While we're used to M80 being strong in their home region, we can't say the same on the international scene. Despite having had some of the best players of Siege in their team throughout the past three years, M80 have never claimed any major international success. However, they could be up to something in Munich.

M80 had to face off against G2 Esports and FaZe Clan, two of the best teams in the ecosystem – and still managed to get away with two rock-solid wins, including 7-5 and 7-2 victories on Border and Lair, respectively.

The North American lineup gave the fans some of the greatest moments of Day 1. From singing in stage to their first match against the former M80 academy player Zack "Stompn" Lamb, all of the eyes were set on the American roster.

While all of the players passed the tests with flying colors, it's fair to say their coach took the spotlight yesterday. First, the Swede publicly admitted to "have no idea of what I am doing" shortly after the map ban phase against G2 Esports. The Americans' win allowed the three-time world champion to silence his former teammate Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, who was "sure Fabian didn't do any work that M80 is going to use against us." The day ended with Fabian looking completely lost during their map ban phase against FaZe Clan.

All in all, Day 1 was an excellent representation of who Fabian really is. At the same time, it gave viewers a great look into what M80 can actually achieve in Munich. The sky is the limit for the North America League 2025 Stage 2 champions.

Team Falcons

Team Falcons needed a great display in the first day of the BLAST R6 Major Munich, especially considering their underwhelming performance at the Siege X Esports World Cup – which saw the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists being knocked out of the competition after the first two games.

This time, the green roster managed to go unbeaten in the first day of action, with their current record including victories against Shopify Rebellion and Dplus. With an average SiegeGG rating of 1.58, Fatih "Solotov" Türker was the best player of the game and the best player of Day 1.

ENTERPRISE Esports

ENTERPRISE Esports headed to the BLAST R6 Major Munich as Oceania's only representation – and, as such, the easy pick to make when choosing a Swiss Stage bottom seed. However, the Australian-majority roster silenced the doubters with a 7-5 win against Weibo Gaming in their first game of the day. Later on, they put w7m esports between a rock and a hard place on one of their best maps, Border, but ended up losing the game after reaching round twelve.

This is already a big improvement from ENTERPRISE Esports' first international appearance, made in August at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Later today, the team will have the chance to get a second win as they will face off against Wildcard.

Losers

Here's a look at the three losers of the first day of action at the BLAST R6 Major Munich:

FURIA

FURIA's players have won almost every possible competition, as their trophy cabinet includes two BLAST R6 Major trophies, a Six Invitational hammer, and the RE:L0:AD shield. The only trophy they still have to add to their collection is the Esports World Cup; and they have already been close at doing so.

Still, FURIA's roster faces unknown territory: for the first time ever, the Brazilians will play an elimination match at a BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage. They have been put in this situation after a nail-biting maximum overtime defeat against Dplus and a 2-7 loss against Shopify Rebellion.

The Black Panthers must now initiate a redemption arc in order to win the BLAST R6 Major Munich. It won't be easy, though, as after their 0-2 start they are likely to drop to the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs Lower Bracket – if they actually find the way to bounce back.

The team's first opponent will be CAG Osaka, who they beat at RE:L0:AD's grand final after taking the three maps of the series. However, the Brazilians lost to the Japanese at the Six Invitational 2025.

CAG Osaka

Curiously enough, the next team on the list is CAG Osaka. The Cyclops could have ended the day with two victories, as they had outstanding starts against both FaZe Clan and G2 Esports. Against the Brazilians, the Japanese managed to go up 5-3 on Skyscraper, one of their worst maps. Meanwhile, against the samurai, CAG Osaka had a 5-1 lead after the first half. Unfortunately for them, both games ended in 5-7 defeats.

This is exactly why CAG Osaka are one of Day 1's losers: they couldn't manage to close the games, and doing so is extremely important in a BO1 Swiss Stage. There's no room for mistake.

Still, the Japanese have another shot at survival. To keep themselves alive for another day, the Cyclops will have to redeem themselves with a victory against the RE:L0:AD champions, FURIA.

Spacestation

Spacestation had a really awful start to the BLAST R6 Major Munich with back-to-back defeats against Team BDS and Wildcard, two of the weakest sides in the competition.

The 5-7 defeat against their American fellows was somehow more realistic. After all, before the match, Wildcard had beaten the astronauts thrice throughout the season. Still, doing it on an international stage is completely different.

However, the Americans' defeat against Team BDS was surprising. The European mix ran over the astronauts with a 7-1 victory on Clubhouse. Now, the Americans must beast Ninjas in Pyjamas to keep themselves alive for another day.