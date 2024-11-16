BLAST R6 Major Montreal Semifinals Roundup: Team BDS runs over FaZe Clan, w7m esports reach team's third BLAST R6 Major grand final

Following the conclusion of today's matches, we now know the two teams that will feature in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal grand final.

Surprisingly enough, Montreal's grand finals will be a replay of the Esports World Cup 2024 grand final clash between Team BDS and w7m esports.

Here's everything you need to know about what happened in today's action:

Team BDS 2-0 FaZe Clan

Montreal's first semifinal clash ended in a 2-0 victory for Team BDS over FaZe Clan. The Europeans reached their third consecutive international grand final after 7-1 and 8-7 victories against the Brazilians on Nighthaven Labs and Skyscraper, respectively.

The series began with a strong Team BDS performance on FaZe Clan's map pick, Nighthaven Labs. A rock-solid start saw the French-majority roster taking an early four-round lead as the Europeans started on defense. Although Eduardo "KDS" Chiste's 3K on round five saw FaZe Clan shortening the distance between both squads, the Europeans didn't hesitate as they ended up taking a comfortable win.

After the conclusion of the first map of the series, both rosters headed to Skyscraper. There, the script seemed to be exactly the opposite as FaZe Clan took the early lead after winning the team's three initial defenses.

However, some bright plays from the Team BDS players reduced the distance between both rosters, including a Théo "LikEfac" Mariano 4K to put Team BDS two rounds behind FaZe Clan right before swapping sides.

On defense, Team BDS didn't need much time to take control of the match. Eventually, after a Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard 1v2 clutch on round ten, the Europeans tied the scoreboard. Immediately after, FaZe Clan's second successful attack on Skyscraper was quickly by Team BDS, who denied the Brazilians' map point. In other words, both teams were headed to overtime.

Skyscraper's first overtime round ended with FaZe Clan taking the lead again after a Thiago "Handy" Ferreira clutch on attack. However, Team BDS' answer was a strong one, as they ended up taking the final two rounds of the map.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.39, Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard was the highest-rated player in the game. He was closely followed by Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.18. Meanwhile, all of FaZe Clan's players finished the match with negative ratings.

w7m esports 2-1 Virtus.pro

Last but not least, the final match of the day saw w7m esports defeating Virtus.pro in a thrilling series that included performances on Nighthaven Labs, Kafe, and Chalet.

Both teams won on their respective map picks as the Brazilians took the lead after a 7-3 win on Nighthaven Labs. However, the Russians leveled the series with a 7-4 win on Kafe.

After Virtus.pro won their first attacking round, the Bulls answered with three back-to-back successful defenses. Before swapping sides, the Europeans managed to win their two final attacks to level the scoreboard before the start of w7m esports' attacking half.

Unfortunately for the Russians, the Bulls looked extremely strong as they ran over the Bears. Without hesitation, the Brazilians didn't lose a single attack and ended up taking a 7-3 win after a comfortable second half.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.20 and 1.18, Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes, respectively, were the best players in the game. Meanwhile, Arthur "ShepparD" Ipatov was the best player in Virtus.pro with a SiegeGG rating of 1.12.

This will be w7m esports' third appearance at a Rainbow Six Siege Major grand final since BLAST took over the game's competitive scene. This means that the Bulls have featured in three of the four BLAST R6 Major grand finals played to date.