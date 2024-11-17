BLAST R6 Major Montreal Grand Final Preview: Team BDS and w7m esports meet in their second international grand final clash this season

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal will conclude later today with the reveal of the game's upcoming season, Operation Collision Point, and the tournament's long-awaited grand final.

Since the competition began on November 7, twenty teams have tried to reach the grand final and eighteen of them have failed to do so. Following the conclusion of Montreal's semifinals, only Team BDS and w7m esports have managed to stay alive.

Here's everything you need to know about today's grand final, including storylines, head-to-head record, stats, and more!

H2H Record

Since the start of Year 9, both teams have faced three times. Surprisingly enough, despite today's game being their fourth clash this season, both rosters are yet to meet in a BO3 series after having played two BO1s and one BO3.

Here's their H2H Record since the start of Year 9:

Esports World Cup 2024: Team BDS 7-2 w7m esports

7-2 w7m esports Esports World Cup 2024: Team BDS 3-0 w7m esports

3-0 w7m esports BLAST R6 Major Montreal: Team BDS 7-8 w7m esports

In what was the Brazilians' first international tournament since being picked up by w7m esports, the Bulls managed to reach the Esports World Cup 2024 grand final after back-to-back 2-0 victories over Bleed Esports and Team Liquid.

The Brazilians' only defeats in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, came against Team BDS as the French-majority squad won 28 of the 36 rounds played across the teams' two clashes in the Esports World Cup 2024.

Despite the harsh defeats in Riyadh, w7m esports redeemed themselves in Montreal after defeating Team BDS in their first duel in Canada.

Storylines

Here are some of the most interesting storylines and stats ahead of today's BLAST R6 Major Montreal grand final:

Second w7m esports' grand final since letting world champions go

Despite letting the two-time BLAST R6 Major and Six Invitational 2024 champions go, it's fair to say w7m esports has done well as, since then, the Brazilian organization has already secured US$500,000 in prize pool money only.

Overall, w7m esports has reached three out of four BLAST R6 Major grand finals, followed by Team BDS (2), Cloud9 Beastcoast, Team Liquid, and LOS (1).

For those unaware, four of w7m esports' five players have already taken part in one BLAST R6 Major grand final, including Leonardo "d4sh" Lopes, João "Dotz" Miranda, and Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel (LOS in Atlanta) and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes (Liquid in Copenhagen).

The Bulls are yet to be beaten in Montreal, what does history have to say about it?

In Montreal, no team has been able to leave the bullring unharmed, not even Team BDS. The Brazilians took down the French-majority roster in their first BO1 clash in Montreal's Phase 2, after a hectic maximum overtime win on Border.

After w7m esports' victory against Team BDS, the Bulls' unbeaten strike in Montreal this month was extended to three games after wins against Black Dragons and Team Liquid.

Eventually, w7m esports reached the quarterfinals after victories against Spacestation Gaming and Virtus.pro. Overall, the Brazilians have won eight of the nine maps they have played at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, and have won all of the matches they have played so far in the competition.

Although that may sound like the Brazilians should be favorites to win today's clash against Team BDS, history may tell us otherwise. Since BLAST took over Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene, only one team has won a Major in unbeaten fashion. The current record includes:

BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen: w7m esports (6/6)

BLAST R6 Major Atlanta: w7m esports (6/7)

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: beastcoast (6/8)

Additionally, the last two BLAST R6 Major champions kicked off their title-winning runs with a defeat, including:

BLAST R6 Major Atlanta: w7m esports 4-7 Geekay Esports

4-7 Geekay Esports BLAST R6 Major Manchester: beastcoast 4-7 DarkZero Esports

Curiously enough, Team BDS' only loss in Montreal this month came against w7m esports... in their first match in the tournament.

First back-to-back international grand final ever

For the first time in Rainbow Six Siege, two teams have qualified for back-to-back international grand finals. Both Team BDS and w7m esports clashed at the Esports World Cup 2024 grand final, and, later today, they will do so in Montreal.

It will also be Team BDS' second consecutive BLAST R6 Major grand final, as the French-majority roster lost in Manchester against beastcoast.

Player stats

BLAST R6 Major Montreal's player stats ahead of today's game.

Ahead of today's grand final, two w7m esports' players can be found among the best five SiegeGG ratings in the competition: Dodez and volpz, in fourth and fifth, respectively, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.15.

Meanwhile, Team BDS' best-rated player is Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard, who can be found in seventh place with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13. Meanwhile, Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu is three places behind, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.10, the same as his teammate Théo "LikEfac" Mariano and his opponent later today, L0BIN.