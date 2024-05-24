BLAST R6 Major Manchester quarter-finals MVP: Gunnar

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasznajder

Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff has been chosen as the MVP of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester quarter-finals following his performance for Beastcoast against FaZe Clan.

The North American averaged the highest SiegeGG rating of the day (1.86) after registering a K-D of 28-8 (+20) and an entry balance of 4-1 (+3). Additionally, the former Soniqs player averaged a KPR of 1.47, registered a KOST of 84, and completed a 1v3 clutch on Kafe.

His individual performance was crucial for Beastcoast to take down the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists FaZe Clan, with the Brazilians seen as the favorites to win the BLAST R6 Major Manchester following the earlier elimination of the world champions FURIA Esports.

Tomorrow, the North America League squad will feature in the organization's first international semi-final match at a Rainbow Six Siege Major competition. Gunnar and his teammates will face off against Team Liquid, who knocked out the two-time BLAST R6 Major winners FURIA Esports.