BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 Day 2 Roundup: Secret and FURIA top the standings, BDS between a rock and a hard place after PSG Talon upset

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester is heading to its third day of Phase 2 action. Therefore, here's everything that happened in yesterday's matches!

Team Secret and FURIA Esports become the first two teams to qualify for playoffs

Team Secret and FURIA Esports qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Finals after topping the Swiss Stage standings with three victories each.

The Europeans were the first ones to reach the playoffs after the team's victory against Team Bliss on Bank and Border, with March "Jume" Steinmann being the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.50 — which awarded him the MVP for the second day of Phase 2.

Later, FURIA Esports followed Team Secret's footsteps as the Brazilians defeated Bleed Esports on Chalet and Consulate. Although the current world champions weren't the clear favorites to win the championship following their inconsistent display at the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1, the Panthers are now back at the top.

PSG Talon produced a huge upset against European favorites

When Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten arrived in South Korea, the Swed realized there was a lot of work to do. However, his experience, leadership, and coaching have completely transformed PSG Talon, who qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating the region favorites DPlus and FearX.

The South Koreans started their Manchester run with a narrow 5-7 defeat against Bleed Esports, which was followed by a maximum overtime victory against E1 Sports. However, the team's third appearance in the Swiss Stage would be against one of the favorites to lift the trophy, Team BDS.

Before the start of the match, Fabian expressed how proud he was of his players, admitting that the result against the French-majority roster wouldn't make a difference. Two hours later, the team accomplished the impossible: the South Koreans defeated Team BDS on Oregon, one of the Europeans' best maps.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.56 and a spectacular clutch while attacking, Sangyeong "Misa" Hong was the best player of the match. Later today, PSG Talon will play against FaZe Clan for a chance to qualify for Manchester's Playoff, while Team BDS will face off against CAG Osaka.

Spacestation Gaming and E1 Sports sent back home

Spacestation Gaming and E1 Sports became the first two rosters to be eliminated from the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

The international debutants E1 Sports were the first ones to be knocked out of the tournament following the team's 2-0 defeat against CAG Osaka. For the first time since the Six Sweden Major played in November 2021, one of Brazil's teams has finished among the worst four sides at the Major.

Meanwhile, Spacestation Gaming fell against Team Liquid. After losing on Oregon, the astronauts forced map three after a big comeback on Border. Eventually, the Brazilians closed out the series with a 7-4 win on Chalet.