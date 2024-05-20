BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 Day 1 MVP: Reeps96

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Weichen "Reeps96" Wu has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for Day 1 of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 following his performances against PSG Talon and Into the Breach, as he was the MVP in both games.

On the first day of Manchester's Phase 2, the Chinese player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.38 which currently makes him the fourth-highest-rated player in the competition despite having already played ten maps.

Bleed Esports began Phase 2 with a narrow victory against PSG Talon, where Reeps96 obtained a SiegeGG rating of 1.42, a K-D of 12-6 (+6), and a perfect KOST. Later, the Chinese player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.35 and secured a K-D of 14-8 (+6) against Into the Breach.

With these statistics, Reeps96 was ahead of Charlie "Creedz" Footie, Jeong "Rider" Hyun-seok, and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, who averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.30, 1.25, and 1.23, respectively.

It's worth mentioning Nick "njr" Rapier's overall statistics from Phase 2's first day of action in Manchester, as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.62 and a K-D of 28-16 (+12). However, with DarkZero Esports finishing the day with a worse record than Bleed Esports, Reeps96's impact on the Phase 2 standings has been more determinant.