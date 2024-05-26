BLAST R6 Major Manchester MVP: Gunnar

Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after leading Beastcoast to the organization's first international title in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene.

The former Soniqs player averaged the highest SiegeGG rating in the competition with a rating of 1.25. Moreover, he finished with the highest K-D in the competition (169-115 (+54)), and the highest entry balance (+13) while also being the player with the most clutches completed in Manchester (5).

Additionally, the North American player set the record for the most kills at an international BO5 series with 63 against Team BDS.

While Gunnar has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP, we have also chosen five EVPs for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

BLAST R6 Major Manchester EVPs

#flag@20:us Gaven "Gaveni" Black

The North American was a huge part of Beastcoast's BLAST R6 Major Manchester championship after averaging against Team BDS a SiegeGG rating of 1.15. He also clutched a key round on Kafe as his 1v2 with Wamai was the team's first successful defense after a 0-2 start on the Russian map, when the Europeans were leading the series by 2-1.

Overall, Gaveni was Beastcoast's second-best player in Manchester only behind the MVP Gunnar. The former DarkZero Esports player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.15 after 16 maps played, while also registering a K-D of 154-117 (+37).

#flag@20:fr Théo "LikEfac" Mariano

The Frenchman was Team BDS' best player in Manchester as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.17. Needless to say, he was also the Europeans' best player in the grand final with a SiegeGG rating of 1.29 and 61 kills, only two less than Gunnar, who currently holds the record for the highest number of kills produced in a BO5 series.

Additionally, LikEfac was the second-best player in Team BDS in the roster's narrow 2-1 victory against CAG Osaka. If the Frenchman hadn't performed the way he did against the Japanese, the Europeans would have been knocked out then.

#flag@20:br Diego "Kheyze" Zanello

The Six Invitational 2024 world champion couldn't save FURIA Esports from an early playoff elimination as the Brazilians were knocked out by Team Liquid.

Despite playing seven maps only, the two-time BLAST R6 Major champion averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.19 and secured a K-D of 80-57 (+23). Additionally, he finished with the fourth-highest KPR in Manchester (0.94).

#flag@20:us Nick "njr" Rapier

The North American arguably was DarkZero Esports' best player in Manchester as he averaged the fourth-highest SiegeGG rating (1.21). He was extremely consistent throughout the whole tournament, with his only negative performance coming against Team Bliss, where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.87.

#flag@20:cn Weichen "Reeps96" Wu

Although Bleed Esports didn't make it to the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the Chinese player has sneaked into the EVP list after his performances in Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Overall, the Asian player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.22 and a K-D of 171-122 (+49) after playing 16 maps. He was chosen as the best player in Bleed Esports' squad in most of the team's matches and was the only Bleed Esports player to finish the tournament with a positive rating.