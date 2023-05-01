BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 2 Day 3: What are the matches to watch?

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B.

Today, two teams will move to the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 2. At the same time, two rosters will be knocked out.

From today's eight matches, we have chosen four — one from the upper bracket, two from the lower bracket, and one from the elimination bracket.

Keep on reading to know more about today's games!

Virtus.pro vs FaZe Clan

Match expected to start at 18:00 CEST (-2 UTC)

Virtus.pro and FaZe Clan will meet in a crucial match for both rosters, as the winner will move to the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 3.

Both rosters headed to Copenhagen, Denmark, after becoming champions in their regions. In the case of Virtus.pro, the Russian roster defeated the current world champions, G2 Esports, at the Europe League 2023 Stage 1 grand final. Meanwhile, the Brazilians defeat Team Liquid to claim the first place of the Brazil League 2023 Stage 1.

Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov leads the player charts with a SiegeGG rating of 1.51. However, none of his last past experiences against FaZe Clan saw the Russian scoring a positive rating, as he has scored ratings of 0.90 and 0.97 in his two performances against the Brazilian powerhouse — at the Six Raleigh Major and at the Six Invitational 2021.

SCARZ vs DPlus

Match expected to start at 13:00 CEST (-2 UTC)

Amid the criticism given to APAC due to the region's poor performances throughout the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, APAC's only two representatives remaining in the tournament will face off today.

Both teams began their journey at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 2 with defeats, as the South Koreans and the Japanese lost to Soniqs and w7m esports, respectively. However, the Asian rosters defeated their oppositions on Day 2, with DPlus KIA defeating Team Falcons and SCARZ beating REVEN ECLUB.

It's worth mentiong that the South Korean Park "Woogiman" Jin-wook was the best player of Day 2 as he finished with a SiegeGG rating of 2.02 in DPlus KIA's victory against the Saudi Arabian-majority lineup.

SCARZ and DPlus KIA have already met in the past, as both rosters competed at the Japan Invitational 2022. Back then, and with Jang "RIN" Byeong-uk and Heo "CATsang" Se-woong still in the team, the South Korean lineup defeated the Japan League champions by 2-0 in two occasions — at the Upper Bracket Semi-finals and at the Lower Bracket Final .

G2 Esports vs Team Liquid

Match expected to start at 16:45 CEST (-2 UTC)

Two of the biggest esports powerhouses in Rainbow Six Siege, G2 Esports and Team Liquid, will meet today for the first time since the Blue Cavalry defeated the Samurais at the Six Charlotte Major quarter-finals. In addition to that, it will be the first time that Karl "Alem4o" Zarth and Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi face off in an official match since the 21-year-old joined G2 Esports in Mar. 2022.

Team Liquid is one of G2 Esports' most feared opponents, as the Berlin-based organization has only won once against the Brazilians — in Dec. 2018 at the DreamHack Winter. Since then, the Blue Cavalry have defeated the Samurais three times.

G2 Esports start to the Phase 2 hasn't been bright, as the current world champions began with a harsh defeat against Spacestation Gaming (3-7) and a maximum overtime win against MNM Gaming. Meanwhile, Team Liquid began with a flawless victory against REVEN ECLUB and a narrow defeat against w7m esports (5-7).

While none of the rosters are in danger of falling off the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 2, the loser will have to play a BO3 tomorrow.

M80 vs Team Falcons

Match expected to start at 23:45 CEST (-2 UTC)

For M80 and Team Falcons, it's do-or-die as the loser will be sent home.

After defeating MNM Gaming and SANDBOX Gaming, Team Falcons left a good impression during Phase 1. However, following the losses to DarkZero Esports and DPlus KIA, the Saudi Arabian-majority roster has fallen to the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, M80 are yet to win a match in Copenhagen, Denmark. The North America League 2023 Stage 1 champions lost on maximum overtime against Wolves Esports and by 3-7 against Ninjas in Pyjamas. Despite the team's poor performances, William "Spoit" Löfstedt averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.49, the second-highest in the tournament.

Team Falcons' playstyle is extremely aggressive, as all of their players are or have been entry fraggers at some point in their professional careers. However, it will be interesting to see how the team can perform against M80, a squad that has three of the best ten entry fraggers in NA —Spoit, Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira, and Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias.