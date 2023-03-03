Atheris Esports announces return to Rainbow Six Siege

Atheris Esports have announced the team's return to the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene. The Mexican organization was part of Siege from 2018 to 2022.

The Mexican organization is mainly known for signing the former Immortals and MIBR players Lucca "MKing" Cosser and Daniel "Novys" Novy. One stage in the 2021 season, Atheris Esports signed a third Brazilian player in Victor "Bersa" Hugo, who had previously competed for FURIA Esports.

Atheris Esports' Brazilian-majority roster was just the start of multiple imports coming to Mexico to fight for a chance to qualify for an international competition. Since then, we have seen other players coming from Brazil, such as Wagner "wag" Vinicius or Luiz "Ruivoz" Filipe, or even players from Europe, like the former Natus Vincere player Joe "Joe" Crowther or the Heroic player Adam "nudl" Hryceniak.

Despite being the favorites to win the Campeonato Mexicano 2021, Atheris Esports lost to Fenix Esports by 2-3 in the Campeonato Mexicano Finals.

Atheris Esports' departure from the scene was a tumultuous one. In Dec. 2021, with Luís "Guicho" Gómez not being allowed to fly to Brazil as he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19, the team initially withdrew from the Six Invitational 2022 Closed Qualifier.

Later on, Atheris Esports decided to play with their coach, Francisco "Royz" Guillén. Eventually, however, the LATAM SI 2022 Closed Qualifiers were canceled due to a safety protocol breach.

However, Atheris Esports didn't wait and decided to drop the roster after the disaster experienced in the qualifier. The roster would play the LATAM SI 2022 Closed Qualifiers in Sweden, but lost in the process.

Now, after Atheris Esports' odyssey in 2021, the team is back to Rainbow Six Siege. Despite the announcement, the team's lineup is still unknown.