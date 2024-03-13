A new flying bug was secretly added to Helldivers 2 with the latest update

A new patch for Helldivers 2 was released not long ago and it brought some changes to enemy spawn rates in higher difficulties. However, it seems like this update also activated a new kind of enemy that wasn't mentioned or detailed in the patch notes.

Moments after launching the patch, the official game's account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a new Major Order where players are tasked to activate a planet-sized pesticide system to clean any presence of Terminids in the Umlaut Sector.

After that, players started reporting sightings of what appeared to be flying Terminids that weren't in the game before. Even the game's director commented on X that these rumors are false and said "Everyone knows that 'Bugs can't fly'."

At first, some believed it was a serious statement since the director was also replying to some users asking if the leaks of a flying bug were fake. However, after hours of speculation and misleading comments, it has been confirmed that a new type of enemy is attacking players from above.

The new Terminid bug is called Shrieker and here is an in-game screenshot of them that was shared by the user Litnos on Reddit:

As one clever user on X pointed out, their existence was teased since the cover for the game was revealed, since those flying bugs appear in the background of the official art.

The existence of Shriekers isn't the only thing that got leaked about the future content of the game. Newly leaked in-game footage also revealed several weapons, gadgets, and suits that will probably be added soon.

