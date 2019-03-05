Interro: “I honestly don’t think Ash is that big of an issue”

Interro began as a Pro League caster back in Season 6 of the Pro League and quickly rose to become one of the biggest names in the competitive scene with him casting the grand-finals of that season as well as the 2018 Six Invitational a few months later.

Interro at the Six Invitational 2018

As well as the Pro League he has appeared as talent at the first ever Six Major, three of the four DreamHack events, the Canadian Nationals and the US Nationals as well as the most recent Six Invitational last month. We, therefore, caught up with him to ask what he thought were the highlights of this tournament and what he thought about the changes announced at this event:

What do you think of the Invitational we’ve had this time around?

The Six Invitational stadium via @ESLRainbowSix

So, outside of our finalists, are there any teams that have really stood out to you at this event?

The group stage results via the SiegeGG infographic

We’re about to see Kaid and Nomad come into the Pro League. What do you anticipate is going to be the reception and how are they going to affect the way the game is being played?

In terms of counter-play, one of the individuals we interviewed today suggested that duo-roaming would become a lot more common and would be a potential solution but it wasn’t something they had started experimenting with. What are your thoughts on that?

Other than the new operators we’ve had a collection of new balancing changes announced now. What stands out for you?

So are you suggesting that Ash needs a total rebalance rather than just losing the ACOG then?

Are there any teams at the moment that you think we should be watching as we look forward to the Season 9 Finals?

Team Empire via @team_empire

When you look at Latin America Liquid plays very hot and cold, I think Liquid is still on the ascendency, I think they’re doing very very well, I think there’s obviously still some issues with their playstyle as sometimes they seem to get very frustrated which gets under their skin. FaZe, a disappointing Major performance again, they’re not doing the greatest online. Immortals will probably continue to do well. Ninjas in Pyjamas had a really bad LAN but they’ve also been doing well online so I’m not how much is gonna translate, I think we’ll need a couple of games online to see because it was also a super-month and because it was a super-month I think there’ll be a lot of questions people will have about how much teams were fatigued and how much that would kick in.

Interro and KiX at the 2019 Six Invitational via @mjayx_

---

You can next see Interro in action when the Pro League resumes next week or learn more about him by checking out our previous interview with Interro right here. Catch more interviews and Pro League coverage right here at SiegeGG!