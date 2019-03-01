KS “It’s hard but I think we’re figuring it out”

KS has an impressive history in R6S attending almost every notable event since the beginning of Year 2. Firstly he played on PENTA Sports, now known as G2 Esports, at the Seasons 4 through 6 Pro League Finals, winning the first two. Following this, he joined 1UPeSports, later known as OrgLess and Mock-it for the 2018 Six Invitational, the Season 8 Finals and, most recently, the 2019 Six Invitational.

KS while on Mock-it via @verdipwnz

At this Major, his lineup of KS, ripz, Vale, Korey, Cry1NNN and Lazzo (their coach) surprised many as they took down one of the favourites, Team Liquid (7-2, 4-7, 8-6), before losing to them in a close rematch (6-8, 7-5, 5-7). Despite this performance, the roster is currently struggling in the Pro League as they sit in seventh place in the European region. This, however, hasn’t dissuaded the massive Ukrainian organisation of Natus Vincere to acquire the roster shortly after the Invitational.

Prior to this pickup, on the Saturday of the Six Invitational, we spoke to KS to ask about his thoughts on the rest of the event and their remaining Pro League matches:

How do you feel about your performance at the Six Invitationals?

The statistics between Team Liquid and Mock-it during their first matchup of the 2019 Six Invitational

Can you tell us what you have done to improve after a very weak start to the Season?

How’s it been bringing in that new personality of Cry1NNN into the roster?

The team’s full statistics at the event.

Are you ready for Kaid and Nomad coming in during the next half of the Pro League?

What lessons have you taken away from your Invitational appearance?

Who do you think will win the 2019 Six Invitational?

Is there anything you’d like to say to your fans?

---

Na’Vi’s next game is against PENTA Sports in around two weeks when the Pro League returns. To learn more about this lineup you can read our interview with Korey right here and catch coverage of their games and more interviews right here at SiegeGG