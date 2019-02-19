SiegeGG Six Invitational 2019 MVP: Kantoraketti

Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen joined the G2 Esports roster back in June of 2018 after being substituted into the then-PENTA roster for the Season 7 Finals in place of his fellow Finnish player, Ville "SHA77E" Palola. While the team fell in the final to the Latin American team of Team Liquid, this move proved its worth even though Kantoraketti was just a stand-in. Not long after that, he was signed permanently by PENTA Sports.

Kantoraketti more than proved his worth to his team, leading them to success at the Paris Major, a tournament he was named MVP of, as well as the Season 8 Finals in Rio de Janeiro where his teammate, Fabian "Fabian" Hallsten, was the standout player.

Kantoraketti with the SiegeGG Six Major Paris MVP trophy

Now, coming into the 2019 Invitational as the reigning World, Major, Minor and Pro League champion, G2 Esports’ players were the firm favourites. Sure enough, they lived up to these expectations (and even silenced some doubts) by winning 11 out of 12 maps, dropping just one to the North American team of Spacestation Gaming.

Across these games, Kantoraketti achieved the highest kill differential of any player at +47 and was the highest rated player that made the semi-finals at 1.25 across the 12 maps. Only Bosco and Virtue had higher ratings at 1.26 and 1.33 respectively, but were unable to lead their team to a win like Kantoraketti did. An Ash and Vigil main across the event, he also collected three 1vXs, two defuser plants, and one counter-defuse.

The overall Six Invitational 2019 statistics for G2 Esports

As well as this, he achieved a 1.88KD in the grand-final against Team Empire, a truly outstanding statistic against a side which has now proved themselves to be a world-class team. Finally, his opening kill-death delta of 14 also was the second-highest of the entire event, being only two behind semi-finalist Wokka.

As such, it is clear that Kantoraketti was the most impactful and standout player of this event and thus becomes the recipient of SiegeGG’s MVP award! We wish a hearty congratulations to him.

Kantoraketti going to lift the Caber

You can view all of the week’s matches during the event here, see our news coverage of the event here, and watch our highlights of every match on YouTube here.

Assisted by @TheRussianEwok