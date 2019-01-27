Easilyy: "We’re gonna focus more on our team and our strengths"

The North American team of Rogue were known as the perpetual runners-up of North America with them finishing behind Evil Geniuses in many tournaments over the last year but, following victories over Evil Geniuses in a number of tournaments in 2018 and their victory at the final of the US Nationals tournament in Las Vegas in December, they have proved themselves to be capable of taking on EG and compete with some of the best teams around the world.

The Rogue roster after winning the US Nationals 2018 title. From left to right: Shuttle, Easilyy, VertcL, Slashug, Ranger and Ecl9pse

We spoke with Easilyy about their performance at the USN and Season 8 Finals as well as their preparations for the biggest challenge yet, the Six Invitationals 2019.

Can you introduce yourself to us?

In Rio Rogue lost their rematch against NORA-Rengo and went out in the first round, what went wrong in this matchup?

Rogue vs Nora-Rengo in their first meeting at the Season 7 Finals

Shortly after this Rogue was crowned the US National Champions; what did this title victory mean for you and your team?

Rogue lifting the trophy after the Rogue vs Evil Geniuses matchup at the USN 2019

For Season 9 you replaced Supr with VertcL; what led you to chose VertcL and how is he fitting into the roster so far?

Their current Pro League standings after five playdays of Season 9

What are your team’s goals for 2019?

How are you preparing for the upcoming Six Invitationals?

What are you doing differently this time compared to the 2018 Invitationals or the Paris Major that could take you to the grand finals this time?

The Six Invitationals 2019 groupings. Rogue can be found in Group B.

What gameplay changes would you make to R6?

Any messages to your fans?

---

Rogue's next game is against Rise Nation tomorrow followed by the final game of the half-Season on Tuesday against Excelerate Gaming, both games can be found on the rainbow6 Twitch account. To learn more about Rogue check out our pre-Rio interview with Easilyy (and supr) right here and keep an eye out here at SiegeGG for more interviews and Rogue news.

Rogue's remaining scheduled games