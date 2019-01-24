Kripps: "I believe we can beat G2 and LeStream"

With a joint sixth place finish in Europe in both Seasons 7 and 8 many people didn’t expect much from the Swedish roster of Chaos entering Season 9 but were in fact faced with a super coordinated fragging force which took their first three games against Secret, Mock-it and ENCE with a total 21-6 round count. Their play style has been compared by casters to what we traditionally have seen from G2 and is effectively like watching a completely new team compared to just a few months ago at DreamHack Winter; certainly a good sign for the team’s prospects in 2019 going forward.

Chaos at DreamHack Austin via Alexander Scott. From right to left: Secretly, Renuilz, REDGROOVE and Sno0ken with Syred standing behind them

We spoke with Kripps, the roster’s resident Ash main, about this change and asked what we can expect in the coming playdays:

Firstly, tell us a bit about your team’s roles.

You recently brought in Vitoline to replace Sno0ken within the roster - what does he bring to the team that sno0ken didn't?

Chaos surprised many people with victories over Secret and Mock-it on Week 1, what gameplay improvements did you make since DreamHack Winter to achieve this?

The statistics on playday two of EU Season 9 between Chaos and Mock-it

Your next games are versing LSE and G2 - what kind of results can we expect in these games?

Chaos’ remaining scheduled games

In the invite qualifiers Chaos were knocked out by Supremacy, 2-0 - how did this happen?

Chaos’ short journey within the Six Invitational EU Qualifiers

What are your goals as a team for 2019?

With Secret and ENCE beating G2 the whole region seems fairly Chaotic at the moment - which teams other than yourselves do you think will be topping the table by the mid-season?

The EU standings after four play day of Season 9

Concerning G2, what would you say has changed that have caused their recent defeats/draw and do you think it will continue to the Invitationals?

What one gameplay change would you like to be implemented into R6?

Any messages to your fans?

---

Chaos’ next game is on Friday at 8CET against LeStream Esports followed by a game against G2 Esports the following evening both on the rainbow6 Twitch account. If you want to learn more about this roster check out our interview with their coach, Syred, and for results on these games as well as more interviews keep an eye right here at SiegeGG!