Rainbow Six Siege players not happy with Year 7 Pass content

The Rainbow Six Siege community is not impressed with the Year 7 Pass.

The Year 7 Pass was released on February 22 and Rainbow Six Siege players are already airing frustration with its contents — or lack thereof. On Reddit, some players made memes that point to the difference in content between the Year 7 Pass and previous passes.

One showed that Year 5's pass had six operators, six uniforms, headgear, and a charm, as well as a universal weapon skin. There was also a renown boost, an Alpha Pack boost, and a Loyalty Reward bonus.

Meanwhile, the Year 7 Pass has only four operators, only one uniform and headgear, and no universal weapon skin, renown boost, Alpha Pack bost, or Loyalty Reward credit bonus. Despite all of this, the Year 7 Pass is the same price as previous years.

Another problem was that previous passes didn't expire until the next year started. Meanwhile, the Year 7 Pass expires after just over a month. After that, the Year 7 Pass can't be purchased after or during a Steam sale.

It's unclear why Ubisoft decided to include less content in this year's pass. It's possible that Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the reasons since the newer game has probably taken up some of the developers' attention and time.

Rainbow Six Extraction notoriously has some wildly creative headgear and other skins, which are the envy of Siege players who know the cosmetics are a bit too extravagant for blending in.