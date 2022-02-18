“We tried neutralizing Paluh and Nesk, it kinda worked”: Faallz on MiBR’s victory over Team Liquid, MiBR lower bracket run unstoppable

Image via Ubisoft/@joao_ferreria

Not many realistically expected MiBR to do this well. Absolutely nobody but themselves. Yet here they are.

The team’s start to the Six Invitational wasn’t the greatest. A fourth-place finish in their group meant the roster would have no room for another loss if they wanted to stay alive.

Since then, the team has been on a rampage down the lower bracket. MiBR sent home the two world champions Ninjas in Pyjamas and Spacestation Gaming, victories that would be followed by a win against Oxygen Esports the next day.

However, today’s victory can’t be compared to the rest. There’s a long storyline of friendship and rivalry between both sides, where Team Liquid always emerged victorious. Back at the Six Invitational 2021, it was Liquid who won against MiBR in the losers bracket final. Most recently, Liquid was who denied MiBR from reaching the Brasileirão 2021 final.

It was about time for MiBR to be the winning side, and that’s the case today. “We did the same preparation for the team, they are very strong. We tried neutralizing Paluh and Nesk, it kinda worked. I don’t think they played a bad map, I think MiBR played the same game”, admitted Kaique “Faallz” Moreira after the match concluded.

Surprisingly, it didn’t take long. Against all the odds, MiBR won the series by 2-0. A win on Bank could somewhat be an expected result, considering how Liquid has performed there recently. But a win in Oregon, for some, was almost unimaginable, as Team Liquid’s last loss there dates back to March 2021 – a winning streak of 15 maps.

“Actually, picking Oregon surprised us, we didn’t expect that. We basically thought they could try to counter everything, we had already played two Oregons in this Six Invitational. We stayed calm, we tried to change things mid-game, and everything worked for us. We are reading exceptionally well the game, I think the counters didn’t work as planned for them,” explained Kaique “Faallz” Moreira.

MiBR’s adaptation in the map was key in order to survive, as the team forced the overtime by winning the twelfth round. Team Liquid then asked for a tactical pause.

That’s when the team won the match. Despite starting overtime on attack, MIBR’s thirteenth round was impeccable. The team gathered the information, figured out Liquid’s defense, and threw the utility. In a matter of ten seconds, the round went from a 5v5 to MiBR confirming a flawless round.

“Attacking the basement is always hard, I think it’s one of the hardest bombsites to attack, actually we were calm, we needed to be fast, surprise them, if we let the defense play time, they are going to win. I think FelipoX gets a 2k, gets the first kill, and makes the attack easier. We just stayed calm,” said Faallz.

Since the beginning of the tournament, even during the LATAM SI 2022 Closed Qualifiers, we have seen a very well-coordinated MiBR. The team’s attacks look on-point, the synergy is perfect. Everything went bad for the team during 2021, as Felipo “FelipoX” Lucia’s shoulder injury during Stage 2 was the start of the team’s downfall – a downfall that made MiBR stronger. “We consider ourselves as brothers, we are capable of going through any difficulty together,” said Tassus “reduct” Issi in a pre-Six Invitational 2022 interview.

It was a day to forget on the other side of the trench. We are not used to seeing Team Liquid with numbers as the ones they registered today. Luccas “Paluh” Molina’s Bank was far from being his best performance, but he really was there for the team on Oregon. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.27, he was the best in Liquid.

The rest simply evaporated. Paluh’s duo André “NESKWGA” Oliveira registered his worst SiegeGG rating ever, a 0.45 and a K/D of 6-19 (-13). It was not the best day for the squad, but this just means it can only go uphill from here – we must remember that both Gabriel “AsK” Santos and Pablo “resetz” Oliveira were making their international debuts.

MiBR will face tomorrow at 7 pm CET the winner of today’s game between FaZe Clan and the Soniqs, which will be played at 7 pm CET.