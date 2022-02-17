What are the worst skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege has really good cosmetics, it's just about spending some time in the in-game store.

The game offers us many kinds of cosmetics, including 3D concepts, skins themed around esports teams, or skins inspired by TV shows. We are sure you will find the perfect bundles for your operators!

But, obviously, not all of them are good. Rainbow Six Siege is a beautiful, somewhat realistic FPS. This means that, since the release of the game, the skins have always tried to mimic real uniforms and designs to wear on the battlefield. With that being said, the big majority of skins and uniforms are brown, grey, black, or green.

For many players, that's a problem. Unlike other FPS games (or Siege's brother Rainbow Six Extraction) Siege has never aimed at having exotic, bright, or colorful skins. We have seen Siege adapting to the needs of the players, as the game has been releasing this kind of cosmetics for the past months.

Zofia's Aetheral Flux skin is an example of how Siege is adapting to the new times.

We have seen it in the R6 Share program too, as Elevate's 2021 skin is well-known for being themed around an anime girl.

Rainbow Six Siege has many colorful and bright skins in its R6 Share program, including colors like red, blue, orange, or even pink. These are a breath of fresh air for what we are used to see in the game.

But for the time being, these are just exceptions. Siege is still used to brown, dark cosmetics — which, on the upside, players use to blend in the map and have an advantage over their opponents. Up to you to decide if that's fair or not.

The worst skins in Rainbow Six Siege

It's difficult to say as there's no accounting for taste. However, we have picked some. These are our worst Rainbow Six Siege skins:

This is a controversial take. Ash's Sidewinder Elite Skin was released for free during the Outbreak event, four years ago. Nobody should complain about a free skin, but it isn't free now.

The concept is quite lazy. The victory celebration is lazy too when compared to many of the other elite skins we have now. Even the skins aren't anything special.

As we previously said, Siege's comfort zone is coming up with new dark bundles. And they keep releasing them. These are good, don't get us wrong, but what do these bring that the standard uniforms don't?

Either you love it or you hate it. If this skin is in this article, you already know what are our thoughts regarding the concept.

Has the right colors, but it is incredibly chaotic. It even looks worse when using it on the battlefield.

What are the best skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

Again, every player has different taste.

Right now, a big part of the community seems to prefer exotic, bright skins. This is a hot topic now, especially with the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction. As we said, Siege is now more kind of adding this kind of cosmetics, but the change is slow.

For us, these are the best gun skins in Rainbow Six Siege.