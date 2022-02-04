Rainbow Six SIege Blood Orchid universal skins are back

The Chinese New Year is here and Rainbow Six Siege has launched a universal skin to honor the celebration.

However, that's not the only thing that is dropping in the Siege store this week. Three of the most popular skins in the game are back! And yes, we are talking of Blood Orchid universal cosmetics.

These are some of the most desired skins in Siege since Blood Orchid was launched in 2017. The decision of having these skins back is welcomed with open arms by many, but it is also a controversial decision for some. Players that purchased the skins back when these were first released think that the exclusivity of owning these is lost.

And, let me say, they have got a point.

But as someone that wasn't on PC back in 2017, I am incredibly glad to see these back in-store, even if it is for a brief period of time. So get your hands on them now that you can!

White Dragon

My personal favorite and the only one I have purchased so far. The White Dragon is elegant and the detail put on the beast makes this skin unique.

Red Silk

This skin is incredibly red, but the details put on the cherry tree and its flowers make this skin absolutely beautiful.

Dynasty

Last but not least, we have the Dynasty skin. Another dragon, but this time the skin is green. Personal opinion — it looks way better in-game.

How can I get Blood Orchid skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

These skins have gone unnoticed for a reason: there are no adverts for them in the game and you won't find these three skins when you check the Universal Skins section.

In order to get these special skins, you must go to the in-game store and click on the Bundles section. There, scroll down and select the one you want to purchase. It is sorted alphabetically, so you won't have problems finding them.

These have also reduced prices, as they have a 25% discount. When buying a bundle, you will be able to also purchase its charm.