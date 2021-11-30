Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea launches esports organization Rebels Gaming

Image via Getty

When Rebels Gaming announced the acquisition of a Spain Nationals S3 roster, few believed the news.

But the Comic Sans memes that followed are now old news. Rebels Gaming has finally announced who was behind the club; the one and only David de Gea, one of the most respected football players at Manchester United.

David De Gea had one thing to say about his new esports team: “Dreams come true”.

Rebels Gaming launched a presentation video from its Twitter account, which the organization has been using for the last month. David de Gea follows other Premier League stars such as César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) and Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) in the esports industry.

The team will be playing in various esports competitions, including those in Siege. The roster recently competed in the EU Challenger League, and is currently playing in the Six Masters Iberia Season 1.

Things did not start as planned for Rebels Gaming, though, as its players finished at the bottom of their group in the European Challenger League. Their national debut as Spanish champions was not good either, as a 7-4 victory over Alemao Fans was followed by two 5-7 losses to Movistar Riders and Team DeftFox.

Rebels Gaming are currently third in their Six Masters Iberia group, with their next game played tomorrow, Dec. 1.

The match will decide the team’s future in the competition, as a loss will see the Spain Nationals S3 champions fall short of their Phase 2 highs. They will be playing LosCuates, who are currently at the bottom of the standings and are already confirmed to be relegated.

Rebels Gaming’s Siege line-up is as follows:

Julián “HuliK” Crego

Joan “NaoResh” Porcuna

David “Deivid” Ortega

Alejandro “aLex” Lora