High Calibre to debut Nov. 30: maintenance times, patch sizes

Ubisoft announced earlier today when will High Calibre be deployed, as it will launch tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov 30.

Depending on your platform, you will be able to download the new season at the following times:

PC: 14:00 UTC

XBOX: 15:00 UTC

PlayStation: 16:00 UTC

Ubisoft also announced the patch sizes, these being the following:

Steam: 4.80GB

UbisoftConnect: 5.36GB

XB1: 4.08GB

XBSX: 4.31GB

PS4: 4.38GB

PS5: 4.10GB

Everything regarding the new season was revealed during the Sweden Major. The new operation will include various important changes, such as a rework to the Australian map Outback or a new hud.

For more information on the changes and the new operator, Thorn, you can read our take here.