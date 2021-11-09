SiegeGG Debrief | NA = NEAR AIRPORT?! FLAWLESS FaZe! DOMINANT DWG!

Missed an EMBARRASSING first day for NA? A stunning DWG KIA set of games? Or a record-setting FaZe Clan?!
Catch up with our Day 1 Sweden Major Debrief with Jacki Jing!
Be sure to check out all our pre-event coverage as well as the day one coverage below:
- Every High Calibre R6 change in one place: Valkyrie nerf, HUD updates, and 'privacy' mode
- Sweden Major day one key takeaways: Perfect FaZe, poor NA
- Team oNe steamroll through first day competition: "Everything worked the way we planned"
- DarkZero struggles on first day: "I think our main issues against Team oNe were down to late-round play on attack"
- “Mexico doesn’t show our true potential”: Ninjas in Pyjamas’ on their win against Invictus Gaming
- “It went close to the wire, but we managed to pull it out on overtime”: Rogue defeat Chiefs in first intl. match since 2020
- "When there was the time to push during roaming, the other person wouldn’t do it": SANDBOX struggles in opener
- "I am counting on [reaching] the round-of-eight": RIN bullish on DWG KIA's chances in 'group of death'