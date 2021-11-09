Skip navigation (Press enter)
SiegeGG Debrief | NA = NEAR AIRPORT?! FLAWLESS FaZe! DOMINANT DWG!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, where Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during day one of the Six Major!

Photo for Haydar AliHaydar Ali

Missed an EMBARRASSING first day for NA? A stunning DWG KIA set of games? Or a record-setting FaZe Clan?!

Catch up with our Day 1 Sweden Major Debrief with Jacki Jing!

Be sure to check out all our pre-event coverage as well as the day one coverage below:

  • Every High Calibre R6 change in one place: Valkyrie nerf, HUD updates, and 'privacy' mode
  • Sweden Major day one key takeaways: Perfect FaZe, poor NA
  • Team oNe steamroll through first day competition: "Everything worked the way we planned"
  • DarkZero struggles on first day: "I think our main issues against Team oNe were down to late-round play on attack"
  • “Mexico doesn’t show our true potential”: Ninjas in Pyjamas’ on their win against Invictus Gaming
  • “It went close to the wire, but we managed to pull it out on overtime”: Rogue defeat Chiefs in first intl. match since 2020
  • "When there was the time to push during roaming, the other person wouldn’t do it": SANDBOX struggles in opener
  • "I am counting on [reaching] the round-of-eight": RIN bullish on DWG KIA's chances in 'group of death'
