SiegeGG Debrief | Supr's Soniqs BLOW PAST Canadian's DZ! Rogue with the UPSET?!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, where Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during week three of Stage 3!

Photo for Haydar AliHaydar Ali

Missed a particularly ominous tweet by Supr after beating DZ? Rogue managing to pull off a vital upset? Or NiP, well, losing... again? Catch all that and more in this week's SiegeGG Debrief!

