SiegeGG Debrief | TSM CHOKED OUT by Oxygen? Supr's Soniqs Go BOOM! Liquid plays 30 ROUNDS!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, where Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during week one of Stage 3!

Photo for Haydar AliHaydar Ali

Missed Benjamaster's long-awaited pro debut? Or nvK's return to Siege in the North American League? Or how about Liquid's young blood in action? Catch up on Week One of Stage 3 in our Debrief with Jacki Jing!

Be sure to check out our other coverage for Stage 3, including our regional league previews:

  • Crystal Guard: Every change in one place
  • Our league previews for the EUL, NAL, BR6, APAC North and South, and the Mexican and South American Championships
  • Spacestation Gaming signs Skys as Thinkingnade replacement
  • Inside Fnatic's decision to play with Alphama in place of Lusty for Stage 3
