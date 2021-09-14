SiegeGG Debrief | TSM CHOKED OUT by Oxygen? Supr's Soniqs Go BOOM! Liquid plays 30 ROUNDS!

Missed Benjamaster's long-awaited pro debut? Or nvK's return to Siege in the North American League? Or how about Liquid's young blood in action? Catch up on Week One of Stage 3 in our Debrief with Jacki Jing!
Be sure to check out our other coverage for Stage 3, including our regional league previews:
- Crystal Guard: Every change in one place
- Our league previews for the EUL, NAL, BR6, APAC North and South, and the Mexican and South American Championships
- Spacestation Gaming signs Skys as Thinkingnade replacement
- Inside Fnatic's decision to play with Alphama in place of Lusty for Stage 3