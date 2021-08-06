SiegeGG Team Ranking: Pre-Six Mexico Major

The Mexico Major is the most anticipated non-invitational Major in the history of Rainbow Six. We haven't had a true Major since Raleigh in 2019, and the recent Six Invitational 2021 has whet R6 fans' appetites for the return of international competition.

Will we see LATAM dominate once again, or will North America and Europe return to the top? What will happen for several of the new-look rosters that were formed after disappointing SI runs? These questions and more will be answered in a few short weeks as fifteen of the world's best teams gather in Mexico City.

10. Spacestation Gaming (+4)

Roster: Bosco Hotancold ThinkingNade Rampy Fultz

Spacestation has been through an absolute roller coaster of a year, but are looking powerful heading into the Mexico Major. The addition of Matthew “Hotancold” Stevens has been akin to a shot from an adrenaline needle for this team--they’re playing like they have something to prove. Recent form keeps them high in the rankings, and a strong performance at the Major is expected, which would allow SSG to continue to climb.

9. FaZe Clan (-3)

Roster: cameram4n Astro Bullet1 Cyber soulz1

FaZe Clan will miss the Mexico Major due to struggles in the Copa Elite Six, but their recent form still qualifies them for a high placement in the SiegeGG rankings. FaZe overhauled their roster in March 2021, and the move paid off at SI 2021. The roster finished fifth-sixth in the event, and only lost to two non-Brazilian teams at the event -- BDS and Cloud9 in groups.

8. Oxygen Esports (-3)

Roster: LaXInG VertcL FoxA Yoggah Kyno

Oxygen faltered during Stage 2 of NAL 2021, but their accomplishments so far this year rank them high on this list. They finished first during Stage 1, and notched a fifth-sixth finish at SI 2021. This alone sets them up for a top-ten spot, even without qualifying for the Mexico Major.

7. Natus Vincere (+3)

Roster: Secretly Doki Saves Blurr Nathan

Navi has had excellent regional results as of late. Their first-place finish in the first stage of EUL’s 2021 season would’ve qualified them for a Major had SI 2021 not been postponed. Navi scored a third-place finish in Stage 2 that qualified them for the Mexico Major. Jack "Doki" Robertson has been stellar, and the emergence of Byron "Blurr" Murray as a threat has been a boon to this UK-majority squad.

6. Team oNe Esports (+5)

Roster: Levy KDS Alem4o Lagonis Neskin

Team oNe’s sudden rise has come in tandem with the rise of young star Karl "Alem4o" Zarth, whose performance in SI groups elevated his status in the scene to “household name” overnight. Alem4o’s performance isn’t without rigorous teamwork, however. Eduardo "KDS'' Santo starred during the most recent iteration of the Copa Elite Six. Team oNe took home second at the event.

5. BDS Esport (+2)

Roster: RaFaLe BriD Renshiro Elemzje Shaiiko

The French superteam, helmed by Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Bryan "Elemzje" Tebessi, is primed for another deep tournament run in Mexico. Their accolades in regional competition are many, and they’ve been EU’s most consistent team since SI 2020, but in that time the region's once-absolute dominance has faded.

4. Team Empire (+4)

Roster: Dan ShepparD JoyStiCK Scyther Always

The Russian machine wasn’t looking too hot in early 2021. After a strong finish in 2020 highlighted by a win in the EU November Major, they barely eked out a ninth-place finish in EUL Stage 1 2021 and came into SI with lots of questions about the long-term viability of their roster. Empire put those questions to rest with a stellar group stage performance, and a seventh-eighth place finish at the event, far higher than most analysts projected them to finish. They've followed it up with a dominant showing in Stage 2, good for first place.

3. TSM FTX (-)

Roster: geoo Chala Achieved Beaulo Merc

When does Jason “Beaulo” Doty play? In the semifinals, if not the finals, of every single official tournament they’ve played in since USN 2019. On the global stage, TSM FTX notched a fourth-place finish at SI 2021 and third at SI 2020. In both tournament and season-based regional competition, TSM FTX has only finished outside of the top two once since 2020 began--they only managed fifth in Stage 1 of the NAL’s 2021 regular season.

2. Team Liquid (-)

Roster: muringa NESKWGA psk1 xS3xycake Paluh

Team Liquid’s runner-up performance at SI 2021 and first place in BR6 qualify them for an incredibly high ranking. Luccas “Paluh” Molina is playing like an all-star, and André "nesk" Oliveira went on a tear at SI. Team Liquid will face a tough Group D in the Mexico Major but should be considered a favorite to win the event if they make it out.

1. Ninjas in Pyjamas (-)

Roster: Psycho Kamikaze JULIO pino Muzi

The Six Invitational 2021 winners top our rankings with a stellar series of recent performances. SI aside, NiP won the 2021 Stage 2 Copa Elite Six. Specifically, Gabriel "pino" Fernandes put in an MVP caliber performance during the Copa. Behind pino’s gunskill, NiP are riding a tidal wave of momentum heading into the Mexico Major. The World Champions are primed to begin an era of dominance if they can convert their momentum into a win in Mexico City.

