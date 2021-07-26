Skip navigation (Press enter)
News ticker
team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

SiegeGG Debrief | TOO EASY for CTZN?! FaZe Misses First LAN Since April 2017!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, in which Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during Week 5 of Stage 2 2021.

feature image
Photo for Haydar AliHaydar Ali

This week, CTZN falls asleep, FaZe Clan misses its first international LAN since April 2017, and Knights pull off a robbery with the aid of Invictus!

All these and more in the Week 6 SiegeGG Debrief with Jacki Jing!

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage this week, including the following articles:

  • R6 Developer AMA Roundup: Shooting Range, Warmup Mode, New Maps, and Three Map Buffs Incoming
  • APAC Playoffs: Two Major Spots on the Line to Join CAG & Knights in Mexico
  • Our Copa Elite Six Preview and Group Stage Roundup
  • EU Challenger League: Who's in the Running in the Race to Qualify
  • And our individual National League articles for the GSA, Japan, PGN, and Korean Leagues
#News#Esports#Eu#Na#Latam#Debrief#Apac