Neilyo to Leave T1, Retire Again After Brief Return to Competitive Play at T1 Coach FanXy's Request

Update (July 31st):

The T1 duo of Lee "Neilyo" Inyup and Lim "Yeti" Heonseong have officially parted ways with T1, with the news confirming the exit of a second player from the team.

T1 player Lee "Neilyo" Inyup will be retiring from competitive Siege once more, having returned to the scene for Stage 2 of the 2021 APAC North season.

This comes after the former Cloud9 player had rejoined the scene at the request of Lim "FanXy" Junhyeok, who had been signed as the T1 coach alongside Neilyo and Minho "CrazyBoy" Choi.

The announcement had been made in low-key circumstances in the Korean Open 2021 Summer awards show, but Neilyo confirmed it after SiegeGG reached out to him, stating that it is "definitely retirement".

Neilyo's signing had come after T1 had failed to secure a single point in Stage 1 of the 2021 APAC North Division, prompting the team to drop Junyoung "Revi" Shin and Kang "Vamos" Sang-eun.

T1 had then also finished fifth in the regular season of the Korean Open Spring 2021, behind the other three APAC North teams and even eventual playoff winners SGA eSports.

In Stage 2, T1 had only done marginally better, but had still secured three points in APAC North from one overtime win and one overtime loss.

It also managed a slightly better Top 4 finish in the Summer edition of the Korean Open, on par with Cloud9.

Neilyo's return to retirement comes after T1 assistant coach and manager Hyunwoo "Howard" Jeong also retired earlier this month.

Additionally, T1 has apparently "kicked" another player, with Invictus Gaming coach Ellis "GiG" Hindle revealing as such while expressing his frustration at a canceled scrimmage.