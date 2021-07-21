SiegeGG Debrief | Hungry with the PREMATURE SOMBRERO! Hyper CRAZY on the SMG-12!

This week, Hungry breaks out the sombrero and maracas prematurely, CAG actually confirm their Mexico tickets, and Hyper drops a quad-kill AND our jaws with the SMG-12!
All these and more in the Week 5 SiegeGG Debrief with Jacki Jing!
