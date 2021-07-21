Skip navigation (Press enter)
SiegeGG Debrief | Hungry with the PREMATURE SOMBRERO! Hyper CRAZY on the SMG-12!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, in which Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during Week 5 of Stage 2 2021.

Photo for Haydar AliHaydar Ali

This week, Hungry breaks out the sombrero and maracas prematurely, CAG actually confirm their Mexico tickets, and Hyper drops a quad-kill AND our jaws with the SMG-12!

All these and more in the Week 5 SiegeGG Debrief with Jacki Jing!

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage this week, including the following articles:

  • LATAM’s Rules Give Their Teams an Unfair Advantage, They Have to Change
  • Week 5 Insights: Smoke a "Good Roaming Operator" for CTZN, Pojoman Impressed by "Nasty" Hotancold
  • Our LATAM Roundup and Elite Six Previews
  • And our National League rundown of the Japan, Korean, GSA, and South Asian Nationals as well as an interview with the Sissi State Punks
#News#Esports#Eu#Na#Latam#Debrief#Apac