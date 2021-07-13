SiegeGG Debrief | SSG Confirmed for Mexico Major! Fnatic LOSES 8-7 to a 1v4 RONI CLUTCH?!

This week, Spacestation Gaming book their Mexico tickets, the new G2 Esports carry on the Team BDS rivalry, and Cloud9 wins 8-7 over Fnatic after a bonkers 1v4 RONI clutch!
Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage this week, including the following articles:
- Canadian Announces Return to Competitive Siege, is Looking for Team
- Rainbow Six August Major: SSG Qualifies for the Mexico Major
- Designer's Notes Y6S2.2: What's Changing & How Will it Change the Meta?
- Week 4 Insights: Coastline a "cool map", Says Lagonis, Virtue Reveals Iana Ban was "Counter to Shaiiko"
- Our interview with Wildcard's Vincere
- Gamers Without Borders: Preview and Results
- And our national-tier coverage with the This Week in Siege article roundups for the GSA and Korean Open Leagues