SiegeGG Debrief | SSG Confirmed for Mexico Major! Fnatic LOSES 8-7 to a 1v4 RONI CLUTCH?!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, in which Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during Week 4 of Stage 2 2021.

This week, Spacestation Gaming book their Mexico tickets, the new G2 Esports carry on the Team BDS rivalry, and Cloud9 wins 8-7 over Fnatic after a bonkers 1v4 RONI clutch!

