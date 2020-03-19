Number 4 Player of Year 4: Paluh

Team Liquid's year was full of successes but also full of disappointments. Paluh was instrumental in all of it, being Liquid's most impactful player throughout the course of the year. Liquid's success was limited to minors, where the team showed incremental progress. They took a third, second, and finally first-place finish at each of the year's minors that Liquid participated it.

In the top level of competition, Liquid was always in the mix in LATAM but each time they were tested fell just short of their goal. In Season 9, they were a single point away from qualifying for Pro League Finals. In Season 10, just three points. When they finally did get a shot at the biggest prize, they were paired against LATAM Rivals NiP and MIBR, and fell short.

Despite these team shortcomings, Paluh was always a fantastic performer for Liquid. He earned MVO honors in both of Liquid's two titles of the year, the OGA PIT Minor and the BR6. Additionally, he was among the world's very best when he had the opportunity to play on LAN. This was most exemplified by his staggering performance at OGA, earning a 1.35 rating over Liquid's ten maps played.

Paluh with the OGA PIT trophy

Throughout the rest of the year, he was consistently solid, posting above a 1.00 rating and with a positive K-D at every single event he participated in.

Here are each of Paluh's performances this year:

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) Misc. PL S9 LATAM 1.01 105-104 (+1) 22-16 OK-OD Allied Minor 1.17 75-56 (+19) 3 1vX Clutches Raleigh Quals 1.13 62-48 (+14) 0.94 KPR BR6 2019 1.24 345-230 (+115) 68% KOST DH Montreal 1.18 117-93 (+24) 21-10 OK-OD PL S10 LATAM 1.07 123-104 (+19) IQ/Jager Main OGA PIT 1.35 119-66 (+53) 73% KOST PL S11a LATAM 1.11 60-49 (+11) 10-6 OK-OD SI 2020 1.02 61-56 (+5) 0.82 KPR

Paluh at the Six Invitational

We also had a chance to speak with Paluh about his performance this year:

Liquid has had tremendous success at Minors, with a third, second, and finally first-place finish this year, but have really struggled with top-tier events, missing most of them and exiting in the group stage of the Invitational. Why do you think this is, and how can you fix it?

What do you think Brazilian teams can do to finally become competitive at the very top level again?

How are you feeling about the future of Siege as an esport?

What are you going to work on to improve your success next year?

Is there anything you would like to say to your fans and the wider Siege community?

You can also watch Paluh's best plays of the year in the fragmovie below:

