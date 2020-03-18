Number 5 Player of Year 4: Kantoraketti

In Year 3, Kanto dominated the world. Giving us perhaps the best year we'd ever seen from a player, Kanto was instrumental in G2's second year of dominance with three MVP awards (including both Majors) and four international titles. Year 4 represents a step back for the carry rocket, but Kantoraketti still had a tremendous year worthy of a top-five position in the world.

As a team, G2's best achievement throughout the year was reaching the final of the Raleigh Major where Kanto earned EVP honors for himself. Kanto was integral (alongside Pengu) in G2's run through the major, and although they fell short of another title, for any other team of players it would have been a tremendous achievement.

Kanto (far right) with G2 Esports before the Raleigh grand final

Throughout the remainder of the year, Kanto continued to show up at LAN, but often with a rotating supporting cast around him, both in terms of who would deliver as well as the roster itself. At DreamHack Montreal he and UUNO were the two best players, then Pengu and Kanto at OGA PIT. At the Invitational, it was UUNO and Kanto again leading the way in G2's surprise run to the playoffs.

Here are each of Kanto's performances this year:

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) Misc. PL S9 EU 1.25 147-99 (+48) 36-16 OK-OD Raleigh Major 1.18 105-70 (+35) 44% Survival DH Montreal 1.19 69-54 (+15) 76% KOST PL S10 EU 1.09 121-104 (+17) 0.81 KPR OGA PIT 1.13 23-20 (+3) 71% KOST PL S11a EU 0.98 60-61 (-1) 64% KOST SI 2020 1.11 100-84 (+16) 18-11 OK-OD

Kanto at the Six Invitational 2020

We also had a chance to speak with Kantoraketti about his performance this year:

After having a standout performance in Year 3, this year you seemed to struggle a little more with consistently delivering. What factors do you think led to this change, be it personal or team-based?

Do you feel the additional pressure of expectations when you play because your team was so successful for so long? If so, how do you deal with it?

G2 Esports has now undergone a sea of changes, where do you see this team going in the future?

How are you feeling about the future of Siege as an esport?

What are you going to work on to improve your success next year?

Is there anything you would like to say to your fans and the wider Siege community?

You can also watch Kanto's best plays of the year in the fragmovie below:

---

