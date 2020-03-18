APAC Preview Week 5: APAC Finals Cancelled, Online Pro League Continues

As APAC slept, the disappointing but necessary decision to cancel the Season 11 global and APAC Finals was announced. As such, this season will end without any offline event but the remaining online games will still be played out.

Prize money will still be paid out for the online segment, APAC Finals, and Pro League Finals. Each APAC subregion will have US$12,500 given to the first seed and US$5,625 given to the second seed from the global Finals purse, for starters.

The prize money split for this season, including the online, APAC Finals, and Pro League Finals prize pools.

In addition, the APAC Finals prize pool will see its US$50,000 allocated evenly between the four subregions, with the top seed from each getting US$7,500 and the second seed getting US$5,000.

As a reminder of the format, ANZ, SEA, and Japan will have a pair of double Best-of-One (Bo1) games on each of the remaining five play days in the form of a faux Best-of-Two. Points will be awarded on a per-map basis and draws being possible.

Korea, meanwhile, will only see two sets of double Bo1 games next week on the 25th and 26th of March after TRIPPY disbanded over the break to reduce the Korean Pro League team total to three. To read up on all the changes over the break, check out our megathread here.

With the four subregions of Australia-New Zealand (ANZ), Southeast Asia (SEA), and Japan all set to restart play today, and Korea tomorrow, read on to find out what is in store for the region this week from the 18th of March.

Australia-New Zealand (ANZ)

The current ANZ Pro League standings.

With Fnatic and the newly-signed Elevate currently in the top two, both will be looking to close the final Pro League season out with a bang, though Elevate will rue missing out on the APAC Finals once and for all. Team SiNister and the Pittsburgh Knights will kick things off today, with the latter having JoeyG return to the Pro League after some time away.

It will be followed by the new-look Wildcard Gaming looking to pick itself up against TBD, having dropped NeophyteR and Derpeh for Gio and Thumbnail. All eyes will be on the opener game tomorrow, though, as Elevate will attempt to cement its top-two position in its game against Wildcard, while FURY will do well not to drop points against Kanga Esports.

Catch the games on the 18th and 19th of March on the Rainbow6 Twitch and YouTube channels, starting at 7 PM AEDT (UTC+11) each day.

Southeast Asia (SEA)

The current SEA Pro League standings.

Southeast Asia will follow just a few hours later with the Thai derby, as the grudge match between the current Xavier Esports roster and the former one, now under Qconfirm, will finally be played out. The match is made even more exciting, given that two players from the old Xavier roster are now on the new one. Qconfirm, tied in every metric with Giants Gaming for first, will not be taking this lightly in its bid for first place for the fourth season running.

Giants themselves will follow with a game against Lese Esports, before the newly-signed Polar Ace Esports will take on 200 Degrees tomorrow. Rounding off the week’s games will be Team 1122, who will try extend an advantage over Scrypt E-Sports.

Catch the games on the 18th and 19th of March on the Rainbow6SEA Twitch and YouTube channels, starting at 7 PM SGT (UTC+8) each day.

Japan

The current Japanese Pro League standings.

Over in Japan, bottom candidates YOSHIMOTO Gaming Lamy will take on Takumi Festival LBX to kickstart the league once more, but most will be keen to see NORA-Rengo push for the top two after swapping Maavie for SouLBoi, starting with the game against Unsold Stuff Gaming.

Tomorrow, however, will see league leaders Cyclops Athlete Gaming take on the aggressive DetonatioN Gaming, but all eyes will be on the following matchup. In what could cement the top-two, FAV Gaming will vie to leapfrog GUTS Gaming as the two face off and is a match not to be missed.

Catch these games on the Rainbow6JP Twitch and YouTube channels, starting at 7 PM JST (UTC+9) onwards on the 18th and 19th of March.

Korea

The current Korean Pro League standings.

Down to three teams after TRIPPY disbanded, Korea will only be playing two sets of double-Bo1s next week. Wednesday will see SCARZ needing just three points against a new-look Cloud9 to cement its place as the top seed. Axiomatic, with its new members, will try and steal second place from Cloud9 as it is now within just three points of the far more experienced squad.

This is thanks to all the TRIPPY games played being rendered null and void, and points won by other teams against TRIPPY being rescinded. This has had a knock-on effect of reducing Cloud9’s points to a mere five, while SCARZ still has 14 points even after the reduction, and Axiomatic has two.

Catch these games on the Rainbow6KR Twitch and YouTube channels, starting at 7 PM KST (UTC+9) onwards each day.

---

For more coverage on APAC’s competitions including and beyond the Pro League, check back here at SiegeGG regularly as we bring you what’s in store for the week ahead.