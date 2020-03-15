Number 8 Player of Year 4: JoyStiCK

The best team of the year needs some of the best players of the year to succeed. JoyStiCK was consistently one of the key contributors to Empire's stunning run in Year 4, leading the way on the scoreboard and into the bombsite for his team.

The Russians' year began with high expectations after having finished in second place at Year 3's Six Invitational. JoyStiCK was critical in Empire's run through the online stage of Season 9. He was one of the most aggressive players in Pro League this season, taking an absurd 46% of his team's opening fights. He did not win an unreasonably high percentage of them but instead set up his team for success (and favorable trades) regardless of the outcome of the first duel in the round. JoyStiCK would also prove valuable at the Milan Pro League Finals where Empire would claim their first international trophy.

JoyStiCK at the Milan Finals

Where he really hit his stride was Year 4's summer Major in Raleigh. JoyStiCK was a force for his team, completely dominating the opening duels where he used to have mixed results, finishing with a 63% winrate. Most famously, he would take over the final map of the grand final with a 15-5 scoreline in order to secure the championship for his team and snap G2's streak of three consecutive Majors.

Here are each of JoyStiCK's performances this year:

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) Misc. PL S9 EU 1.15 138-107 (+31) 0.93 KPR S9 Finals 1.07 74-59 (+15) 52% Headshots Raleigh Major 1.13 143-111 (+32) 32-19 OK-OD PL S10 EU 1.02 119-107 (+12) 2 1vX Clutches PL S11a EU 0.92 45-49 (-4) Thatcher/Jager Main SI 2020 1.04 65-61 (+4) 67% KOST

Joystick lifting the Raleigh Major trophy

We also had a chance to speak with JoyStiCK about his performance this year:

How do you feel about your reputation and nickname as “The Russian Cyborg”? Do you think it accurately reflects you as a player, and do you think a very calm playstyle is advantageous?

Team Empire is famous for having a very structured playstyle, but you seem to be the one given the most freedom to make plays. Why do you think you’re effective at this and how does your team help set you up for big moments?

This year we saw the ascent of the CIS region to prominence with Team Empire’s run as the number one team, as well as Forze making top four at the Major and qualifying for Pro League. What do you think the future of the CIS region looks like in Siege?

How are you feeling about the future of Siege as an esport?

What are you going to work on to improve your success next year?

Is there anything you would like to say to your fans and the wider Siege community?

You can also watch JoyStiCK's best plays of the year in the fragmovie below:

