Number 9 Player of Year 4: Bosco

Bosco is the glue that holds SSG together. He and his team steadily improved throughout the year before finally catching fire in the final quarter, earning the title of the best team in the world as well as world champions. Bosco was integral in each of these ever-improving finishes, playing a variety of roles in accordance with whatever his team happened to need at the time.

SSG began the year as a solid-but-not-elite team, unable to make Pro League finals or make a deep run at a Major or Minor. The team's first show of real potential was their top-eight placement at the Raliegh Major, where they defeated Evil Geniuses to top their group and make the playoffs. They would fall to Team Secret in the quarter-finals, but the victory was prescient: the win represented a changing of the guard in North America. EG was in decline, and SSG was ascendant. This would only be further reinforced when EG's longtime captain and in-game leader Canadian jumped ship to Spacestation Gaming, a move that would prove pivotal in SSG's rise to the top.

Bosco at the Raleigh Major

Bosco would finish the year with some more solid performances, highlighted by the US Nationals Finals where Bosco would earn his only medal of the year, an EVP award in SSG's victorious run. He put on another dominant 1.23-rating showing in the Six Invitational qualifiers in December, where he led the way for his team in order to secure a berth at the year's world championship. Once there, the team would go on to win the event without dropping a single match, making Bosco the first ever player to win a world championship on two platforms (Bosco was a member of the Elevate team to win the Xbox invitational in Year 1).

Here are each of Bosco's performances this year:

Tournament Rating K-D (+/-) Misc. PL S9 NA 0.96 100-101 (-1) 2 1vX Clutches Allied Minor 1.07 49-44 (+5) IQ/Smoke Main Raleigh Quals 1.20 117-86 (+31) 74% KOST Raleigh Major 1.09 49-40 (+9) 74% KOST DH Montreal 1.22 67-50 (+17) 10-1 OK-OD PL S10 NA 0.96 102-111 (-9) 9 Plants/Disables OGA Quals 1.33 53-30 (+23) 88% KOST OGA PIT 1.07 100-89 (+11) 17-9 OK-OD USN Finals 1.18 63-49 (+14) 8 Plants/Disables SI Quals 1.23 97-67 (+30) 76% KOST PL S11a NA 0.96 47-52 (-5) 65% Headshots SI 2020 1.04 138-126 (+12) 6 Plants/Disables

Bosco (second from right) with SSG after their win at the Six Invitational

We also had a chance to speak with Bosco about his performance this year:

Famously, you’ve not played most of this year as a full-time player, finally graduating from college during the USN finals. What was it like balancing Siege and school? Do you think you’ll be able to improve now that you can fully focus on the game, and do you think this contributed to SSG's success at the Invitational?

You’ve been known as one of the most consistently solid players in Siege, rather than making typical flashy ‘star’ plays. What draws you to this playstyle and why do you think you’ve been so successful with it?

How are you feeling about the future of Siege as an esport?

What are you going to work on to improve your success next year?

Is there anything you would like to say to your fans and the wider Siege community?

You can also watch Bosco's best plays of the year in the fragmovie below:

---

Stay tuned for more of the top ten players, you can check out the full list in the awards hub and make sure to let us know what you think about each one on social media!